“Daddy Loves You”: Russell Wilson Celebrates Wife Ciara’s 39th Birthday With a Heartfelt Message

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and recording artist Ciara arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater.

Superstar singer Ciara turns 39 and her morning was made special by hubby Russell Wilson, who posted a beautiful tribute video for the mother of his kids.

The Steelers QB took to “X”, formerly known as Twitter, to pen down a beautiful message for Ciara. The message started off with Russ expressing his immense love for his wife.

What proceeded then was him thanking his better half for being the best mom, wife, friend, and artist in the world. Russ ended the message with words of gratitude and love. “Daddy loves you… to heaven and back, Mrs. Wilson” ended Russel Wilson.

The highlight of the tribute post however was the video that accompanied the cute message. The video was a compilation of some of the most memorable moments of Russ’s last decade with Ciara.

Be it their fun vacations, their cute dances or walks with the kids, or simply some cozy moments between the couple, the video had everything that one would want to reminisce about an era.

Happy Birthday my Queen! @Ciara I love you so much. Your heart and strength inspire everyone around you. You are the best mom, wife, best friend, and hardest worker! You are the best performer and dancer in the world! Keep Dancing! Keep shining! Daddy loves you! Every day with… pic.twitter.com/iuHzkiSzl4 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 25, 2024

This tribute post yet again proves that Russell Wilson and Ciara are one in a million when it comes to romance. But the most endearing part is that their relationship is a complete package.

Ciara’s support for Russell Wilson during his Broncos stint is inspirational

After the legendary run at Seattle, not many saw Russell Wilson stoop down to the levels he did during his time with the Broncos. Nothing went right for him during his two years in Denver.

Be it the output on the field [19 TDs in 2 seasons], or the injuries and controversies off the field, Wilson’s Denver stint is undeniably one of the most challenging periods of his career.

Luckily for him, he had Ciara at his side who stood like a rock while things went awry in his career. Hence it was no surprise to see the singer call Russ an “inspiration” and a unique talent after his cut from Denver was officially announced.

Her comments simply prove that she was with him and saw all the suffering that Wilson went through at that time. That said, it all happened for the better as Russ is now at Pittsburgh where he had a sizzling debut game against the Jets.

While many ruled him out after his Broncos horror stint, Russ coming out and balling for the Steelers shows immense strength, which he admittedly over the years has credited a part of it to Ciara.

Safe to say, Russ is winning on and off the field.