Dak Prescott Contract Extension: Craig Carton Explains the ‘Soap Opera’ Situation Unfolding Under Jerry Jones in Dallas

With the season fast approaching, Dak Prescott’s future with the Cowboys is becoming more and more uncertain. Reports out of Dallas say they don’t want their star quarterback testing free agency next year. But to avoid that, they need to extend his contract this off-season. So, what’s the holdup?

That’s the question everyone’s been asking. With no extension in sight, Craig Carton thinks Jerry Jones is playing charades with the QB. He believes those reports are just Jones’s way of saying he wants Dak to stay, without actually doing much about it.

Carton thinks Jones is running a “weak, soft as cheese soap opera” in Dallas. He said on The Carton Show,

“I love these reports that come from nowhere other than maybe Jerry Jones whispering to a reporter, ‘Hey do me a favor and put this out there, let people know we really want Dak Prescott to come back.’ You’ve had the entire off-season to have Dak Prescott locked up to come back, you had all last year if you really wanted to lock Dak Prescott up and guarantee his coming back.”

Furthermore, the analyst is of the view that Jerry Jones isn’t willing to write “that big check” for Prescott just yet. All types of chatter can come from America’s team but if no deal is reached with Prescott, who has no-trade and no-tag clauses in his contract, nothing can stop him from exploring his value on the open market next year.

Many analysts, like Plaxico Burress, don’t think much is going to happen in ways of concrete steps from the team. Rather, they hypothesize that the next season is going to truly determine whether Prescott gets that extension.

Dak Prescott Hitting Free Agency Inevitable?

The Cowboys QB is most likely to hit free agency next season since the extension talks seem to be going nowhere. Since the end of last season, analysts and experts have believed that Jones is stringing along Prescott for one last season to prove himself.

Dangling the promise of an extension in front of the QB, Jones possibly wants him to go all out next season, and perhaps even win more than one game during the playoffs. Burress echoed this sentiment as he said,

“I really believe Dak Prescott’s future hinges on his performance this year. If he doesn’t play well, I don’t think he’ll return as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.” “However, if he performs exceptionally well and has a season similar to last year’s, which was his best statistically, I think he will remain the franchise’s quarterback. For now, everything depends on how well Dak performs.”

The Cowboys, at this point, have indicated multiple times that they want Dak Prescott to stay. The QB, in no uncertain terms, has also stated he wants to stay in Dallas. Going even further, he has proudly declared he “doesn’t play for money.” But he’s going to want to get paid.

With the previous season being his best statistically, and the state of the QB market right now, Prescott could be looking at a $60 million extension. But with three biggies to pay, it seems Dallas is not able to come to a decision. But for now, it seems Prescott will be testing the free agency waters next off-season.