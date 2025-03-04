NFL Veteran Explains Why the Deebo Samuel Trade “Puts More Pressure on Dak Prescott”

The Deebo Samuel trade has made the Commanders’ receiving corps even more impressive. Now, Jayden Daniels will have the option of throwing to the former 49ers star or Terry McLaurin — both All-Pro receivers. The move also puts added pressure on the Dallas Cowboys, who now look like the third-best team in the NFC East.

Advertisement

However, veteran receiver James Jones believes it doesn’t just put pressure on the Cowboys but on Dak Prescott specifically, who might now be viewed as the third-best QB in the division.

Jones was a fairly successful receiver in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and once finished a season with 14 touchdown receptions. When analyzing the Commanders’ recent trade for Deebo, Jones took the conversation in a different direction.

“It doesn’t put more pressure on the Dallas Cowboys, it puts more pressure on Dak Prescott,” he started.

With so much hype surrounding Washington, few have considered the implications for other teams in the division—like the struggling Cowboys. But not Jones, who knows firsthand how much a receiver can contribute and make things tougher for opponents.

“The main reason why I say that is because we watched Josh Allen this year with not a good roster. At least coming into the season, we saw him raise the level of the team… Dak, you’re arguably the third-best quarterback in the division now. Usually, you come into the season and think Giants two wins, Commanders two wins. You can’t say that now. You have to elevate your game,” Jones added.

There is indeed a ton of pressure on Dak’s shoulders going into his 10th season with the Cowboys. Not only have the teams in the division already gotten better, but Dak needs to rebound after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

His season ended early due to a hamstring injury, and he finished with just 11 touchdown passes to eight interceptions in eight games played. Certainly not the numbers you’re hoping to see out of the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

.@89JonesNTAF says the Deebo Samuel move puts more pressure on Dak Prescott “You’re the 3rd best QB in your division. You have to elevate your game.” pic.twitter.com/pOsrGbKZ9X — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) March 4, 2025

Furthermore, the Eagles are going to be stacked for years to come. They have a young defensive core, a solid foundation on offense built around a sturdy offensive line, and a GM who’s willing to swing for the fences every season.

The Commanders also have a ton of hype surrounding them at the moment. After a surprise trip to the NFC Championship and a Rookie of the Year performance from Daniels, the wheels are up in Washington. Trading for Deebo only made sense.

They didn’t have to give up much and they added a nice weapon for Daniels to throw to. Dan Quinn also proved that he belongs as an NFL coach, and ownership seems motivated to equip him with the tools he needs to make an even deeper playoff run.

That’s why this division won’t be easy for Dak to deal with, and it’s why Jones’ statement made so much sense. If Dak is in fact the third-best quarterback in the division and he’s being paid all of that money, then the Cowboys are dealing with a cataclysmic issue. It’s time for him to silence the critics and show them why he finished second in MVP voting in 2023.