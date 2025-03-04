Keyshawn Johnson Believes Dak Prescott Will Come Back as a Better Player From His Season-Ending Hamstring Surgery

The Dallas Cowboys’ 24/25 NFL season ended in the most heartbreaking way possible—not with a bang but with a limp. Midway through the season, talisman Dak Prescott suffered a serious hamstring injury that effectively ruled him out for the season. The engine key to steer America’s Team to the playoffs soon shifted to the inexperienced Cooper Rush, who unfortunately struggled to drive the Cowboys to the destination.

This was a crushing blow for Dallas fans. But for former NFL wide receiver and analyst Keyshawn Johnson, Prescott’s misfortune might just be a blessing in disguise. As per the former Jets star, the setback could lead to a stronger, more refined version of the Cowboys’ quarterback.

On the latest episode of Speak! on FS1, Johnson pointed out that a hamstring injury doesn’t affect Prescott the same way a lower-body injury would impact mobile quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, or Jalen Hurts. In fact, he argued that this injury could force Prescott to refine his game and make him more disciplined and efficient in the pocket. And that, ultimately, improves his playmaking ability.

“I don’t worry about Dak Prescott because we’re not dealing with a Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, or Jalen Hurts-type quarterback in these situations. This will probably make him an even better quarterback from the pocket than he’s been in the past,” said Johnson.

Indeed, Prescott isn’t a heavy runner with the ball like his peers. Moreover, the analyst noted that barring his fingers, Prescott’s injury points have all been in the lower half of his body. This means that his main asset, i.e. his passing game, remains relatively unaffected.

For Keyshawn Johnson, a Dak Prescott who solely focuses on his passing game is a much bigger threat than the version of the QB we saw before his injury, where he tried to be a bit of both.

Now, more than ever, Prescott will be forced to hone his ability to read defenses, step up in the pocket, and deliver accurate throws under pressure.

“Every injury he’s had, outside of the finger, has been to the lower part of his body. Now, he knows he’s got to stand in there a little bit longer—to deliver the football and not be so herky-jerky trying to get out of the pocket. He’s got to actually stand in there, take the shots, look down the gun barrel, and deliver the football. So, I think he’ll be much better than he was a year ago, just because this injury is going to help him.”

On the surface, Keyshawn Johnson has seemingly made a bold claim. But as we have often seen, QBs who have major injuries have always returned with a better understanding of their strengths. Case in point, Tom Brady, after his ACL surgery in 2008, returned with an improved version of himself as a pocket master.

Safe to say that all eyes will now be on Dak Prescott and his rehab. Will we see a Dak Prescott 2.0?