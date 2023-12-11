Dak Prescott Endorses Taking the Tom Brady, LeBron James Way to Stay on Top of One’s Physical Game; “I Don’t Want to Regress”

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is having a fantastic season and he proved his mettle in Sunday’s 33-13 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys have now won five straight games and are now standing alongside their NFC East rival with a 10-3 record. Dak attributes a significant portion of his recent success in the league to his enhanced physical fitness.

In a conversation with ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys QB shared a big secret to his success which is by keeping himself really fit. Despite not considering himself “broken,” he admitted dealing with some injuries in the past. To make sure he doesn’t slow down, especially as he gets older, he is taking proactive steps to prevent any slowdowns that might affect his performance.

“I don’t want to regress, and I want to make sure I’m hitting my stride. You’re always looking at greats and what they’re doing, and you see guys, like LeBron [James], Tom Brady, have these methods and spend millions of dollars on their body each year, and you wonder why.”

He finds inspiration in sports icons such as LeBron James and Tom Brady, who are known for their prolonged dominance in their respective fields. These legends invest millions of money every year to keep their bodies in the best shape. Dak claims that to be a key reason why they have been successful for so many years.

Taking inspiration from them, Prescott is serious about investing in his own fitness. He is fully committed to doing everything possible to make sure he is as fit as can be.

Dak Prescott’s Strength Coordinator Spills Dak’s Secrets

Harold Nash, the Cowboys’ strength and conditioning coordinator in an interview with ESPN, had some noteworthy things to say about Dak Prescott‘s recovery process. He also mentioned being lucky to work with prominent quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, and Dak as he said,

“His preparation never stops, whether it’s physical or whether it’s mental. … He’s not a guy looking to punch the clock. Everything matters.”

Specifically talking about Dak, Nash highlighted the thoroughness of Prescott’s preparation. He mentioned that his way of getting ready for games is very detailed and that Dak isn’t someone who is just doing basics or following a routine. Instead, he is extremely committed to every aspect of his recovery and training. According to Nash, everything matters to Dak Prescott and he puts a lot of effort while preparing both physically and mentally for the game.