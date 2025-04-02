“Why Y’all Didn’t Call Me?”: Deion Sanders Questions Colorado Players For Not Inviting Him on Miami Trip

With his two favorite players, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, now headed for the bright lights of the NFL, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, finds himself attempting to build rapport with his new class of recruits. As the team broke apart for the weekend, several of the herd’s newest members opted for a weekend trip to Miami, Florida.

During the latest installment of his Well Off Media series, the former Atlanta Falcon took the time to check in with his team. In showcasing that nothing gets past the all-seeing eyes of a head coach, the Hall of Famer started Monday’s meeting by jokingly calling out the players who made the trip down south.

“Where my guys that went to Miami? I saw it online. I saw y’all was out there stunting hard. Who’s the leader? Who lead the troops? Tell me about the trip.”

After the guilty party explained that they went out for a yacht ride before enjoying themselves on the beach, Sanders simply wanted to know why he wasn’t invited. Considering that he would’ve been willing to help cover some of the expenses, his players will probably be willing to notify him of their future travel plans.

“Why y’all didn’t call me, let me know y’all was going? …I would have gotten the yacht for you,” Deion informed the players.

After the room erupted into a mixture of laughs and groins, the rest of the team opened up to Sanders, sharing their various escapades throughout the past weekend. As some players noted that they had visited Greece while planning a graduation trip to Japan, others admitted to having spent the weekend down in Mexico.

Some roster members even admitted to taking up Sanders’ own favorite pastime, fishing. After joking that “I like to go catching, I don’t like to go fishing,” Sanders seemed to suggest that the boys had more than earned their right to relaxation.

However, he did clarify that there still remains a standard for them to adhere to.

“I’m proud of you for a multitude of reasons, not just football. I’m proud of you for the way that you are attacking your grades, the way that you are attacking study hall. We had 100% come back on time and they worked their butts off when they came back, on time. I got all of those wonderful reports. We’re not really missing stuff, some of y’all still are a little sketchy, but we’re going to get that straightened out or we’re going to get you up out of here.”

Suffice to say, the Colorado program may seem like the Carnival cruise liner at times, but Sanders still runs a tight ship. The weekend trips and growing sense of having their work be rewarded appears to have brought back a refreshed and refocused set of recruits for Coach Prime to work with.

Sanders and the rest of his crew will continue to work towards the upcoming 2025 season, as the Buffaloes are set to make their first official appearance of the year against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on August 29. The location of the contest may not be determined just yet, but Sanders certainly seems to be.