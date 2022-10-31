Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott Injury: Star Quarterback’s Post Return Stats

The NFL is now in the middle of the season, and all of the teams that have done well are planning and working toward the playoffs. After the ‘bye’ week and trade deadline, teams are almost set and must play with the resources they have.

Dallas Cowboys are already looking good after their recent win, which moves them to 6-2 on the season, and critics have already predicted that they will have a good season and will be one of the primary contenders for the playoffs.

Dak Prescott made his long-awaited return on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, as the Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions 24-6, making the team stronger both mentally and physically. Since then, the Cowboys have played two games and won both.

Dak Prescott injury update

Dak Prescott made his long-awaited return against the Detroit Lions. He did not play for the Cowboys after suffering a thumb injury late in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1.

In Week 1, Prescott suffered a thumb injury to his throwing hand after colliding with a Buccaneers defender on the follow through of a throw. Although the injury was severe enough to necessitate surgery, the Cowboys chose not to place the quarterback on injured reserve.

Here’s how Dak Prescott injured his hand pic.twitter.com/UVhn4nMkUk — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 12, 2022

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has returned to action. Having missed the previous five games. Prescott officially returned to practice the week before the Lions game, on both Thursday and Friday, and he was a full participant in every practice this week leading up to his return against the Lions. He thanked the crowd after returning to the game.

Prescott said, “I’m just fortunate to be able to play this game. Nothing else in the world can compare to where this game puts me. The thing that matters the most to me is simply being able to fight alongside all these selfless men in the open.”

Dak Prescott on whether he’ll be back this coming week for the #Cowboys against the #Lions: “Yeah, sure, that’s my plan.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2022

After getting one touchdown for 207 yards against the Lions, Dak made good progress in his second game after coming back from injury. He completed 21 of 27 passes for a total of 250 yards and two touchdowns. Dallas is now in a good position for the second half of the season.

