Tyler Lockett’s “Hogging Credit” Comment Wasn’t a Shot At Russell Wilson But The Internet Thinks Otherwise

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a major blow ahead of the season when their star quarterback Russell Wilson requested a trade. The Denver Broncos roped him in and it turned out to be the biggest story of the offseason.

A lot of people were expecting the Seahawks to do badly this season and the Broncos to lead the charge. However, something exactly opposite has transpired during the initial part of the season.

While the Broncos have a 3-5 record after 8 clashes, the Seahawks have won 5 of their first 8 games. Moreover, Wilson has been heavily criticized for his on-field failures and off field shenanigans.

Tyler Lockett Explains That He Was Not Taking a Shot At Russell Wilson

Recently, when the Seattle Seahawks registered their latest victory against the mighty Giants, their wide receiver Tyler Lockett was asked to attend the press conference. However, what he said during the press meet ended up making Russell Wilson admirers really mad.

While explaining to the press why exactly his team is doing well this time around, Lockett claimed that everyone in the side is giving in everything to guide the team to victories and no one is actually bothered about who ends up getting all the credit.

As soon as he said this, innumerable people took to Twitter to claim that Lockett was actually taking a shot at former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

In the end, Lockett himself had to come out and clarify that his comments were in no way directed towards Russell Wilson. “People need to stop reaching! I’ve said this quote like 5-10 times since I’ve been in the league. Stop looking for a story and just let us enjoy our team,” the wide receiver stated.

While many accepted the explanation given by Lockett, a lot of NFL fans on twitter still opined that all the wide receiver is doing is called ‘damage control.’

Lockett’s team has done really well till now and deserves all the praise. Moreover, while Wilson’s unit was struggling to gain winning momentum, their latest victory against the Patriots will give them a lot of confidence going forward into the season.

