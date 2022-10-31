“Zach Wilson Is Like Black Out Drunk Patrick Mahomes”: NFL Twitter Destroys Jets Quarterback After Dismal Shows Against Patriots

Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford,NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets started the 2022 season on a positive note. Out of their first 7 games, defying all expectations, the New York-based franchise won 5 with relative ease. So when they took on the New England Patriots on Sunday, a riveting encounter was expected.

Without a doubt, the Patriots who came into the clash with a 3-4 record, were under more pressure as compared to the Jets. However, Bill Belichick’s men dominated the proceedings and ended up scripting a famous win.

The Jets actually had a 4 point lead at halftime. However, the Patriots came in all guns blazing in the third quarter and ended up scoring 13 points. While the Jets tried hard in the final few minutes, the Patriots eventually prevailed.

Also Read: NBC Sunday Night Football Announcers: Who Are The Commentators As Aaron Rodgers Takes On Josh Allen

Zach Wilson Gets Trolled After Loss Against Patriots

As expected, after the disappointing loss, fans reprimanded Zach Wilson for not performing as per expectations. Although he scored 2 touchdowns for 355 yards, the 3 interceptions really pushed his side back.

Wilson has been in the news in recent times mainly because of the ‘homie-hopper’ saga. So when he made a few errors, given what the NFL Twitter has been focusing on regarding him, it was a no-brainer that memes will galore.

While Wilson has made the headlines for a lot of personal and off the field stuff, many experts and fans have also talked in detail about how talented a quarterback he is. In fact, many have opined that he might turn out to be the next Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes.

Zach Wilson is like if Patrick Mahomes played every game black out drunk — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 30, 2022

This is #Jets WR Denzel Mims breaking free. Wide open. Zach Wilson didn’t see him. He then threw a horrible interception toward the sideline. pic.twitter.com/Zk9SP1tCho — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 30, 2022

Zach Wilson having a competition with himself for worst interception imaginable. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 30, 2022

#Jets QB Zach Wilson just took off his helmet & screamed, ‘FUCK!’ Exactly how all of us are currently feeling after his third interception of the day. #TakeFlight #Patriots — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 30, 2022

While it was a tough day in the office for Wilson, he still has the cushion of 5 wins out of 8 games which will allow him to breathe a little easy before taking the field in the upcoming clash against the Bills.

If we talk about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, he was also not as impressive as fans expected him to be. However, a well-coordinated team effort allowed the New England-based franchise to register a much needed victory.

The Patriots will next take on the Colts coming Sunday.

Also Read: “Evan Engram Goes SIUUU”: Jaguars Tight End’s Cristiano Ronaldo-Inspired Celebration Steals The Show In London