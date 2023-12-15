“This Team Has Underachieved”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Call Out the Lack of Effort From the Chargers After Blowout Loss

It was a pathetic display from Brandon Staley‘s Chargers against the Raiders. They were down by 42 at halftime and ended up losing the match with a final score of 63-21. Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson called out both the team and the management for another uninspiring performance.

Advertisement

Sharpe, on the recent episode of the ‘Nightcap‘, called out the Bolts for underachieving this season and addressed how the team’s lack of effort and imagination was visible on Thursday. Unc felt that the Chargers had already given up after falling behind by 42 points. He emphasized that it was a poor showing from both their defense and offense. Although they managed to tally a few touchdowns in the end, their turnovers made it very difficult for the team to narrow the gap. Sharpe said,

“I believe this team has underachieved.” followed by, “I hate to use the word quit but I didn’t see a whole lot of effort going on tonight.”

Advertisement

Ocho said even though their star core players, like Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen, were out, it must not be used as an excuse. It was not a good showing, and there was no pride in the display.

Shannon Sharpe and Ocho wonder when Brandon Staley will be fired

Sharpe and Johnson raised the question that has been on the minds of every fan: when will Brandon Staley get the sack? Sharpe failed to fathom how the Chargers HC has managed to keep his job after three mediocre seasons with a talented roster. He and Ocho also added that Staley’s predecessor, Anthony Lynn, didn’t get this long a leash or time with the team. They seemed confused about why Staley was getting the special treatment.

Nonetheless, the former Broncos TE couldn’t believe that after last night’s beatdown, Chargers HC was still a coach in the NFL. He feels that these are the types of games that get coaches canned.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NightcapShow_/status/1735557194765230139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Ocho wondered if the Chargers owner could let Staley ride out the remaining 4 weeks of the season because firing him now wouldn’t change anything. But Sharpe feels that there is also no point in keeping him because the players are not showing up and responding to Staley. As it turns out, fans seem to agree with the former Broncos star. One of the fans said, “Total travesty, this type of showing by the Chargers is not good for the NFL. Coach has to go.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tony_shaw/status/1735565770716004822?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another commented, ” Everyone should have flown home commercial. Staley should have just stayed in Vegas and started vacation early.” This fan wrote, “I’m shocked he wasn’t fired midgame.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FredSed11/status/1735536048049131531?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Yet another fan wrote, “Maybe he can work at a casino as a table dealer.” Lastly, this fan had a controversy to share. He noted, ” I think Chargers players, unspoken, decided to quit on purpose to get the coach fired.”

There is already a belief among pundits and fans alike that Brandon Staley won’t be standing on the sidelines next season. If the Chargers organization acts fast and smart, they can scoop up 8-time SB-winning coach Bill Belichick. There is no shortage of Belichick bidding farewell to the Patriots.