“A Little Too Close to Turdy”: Mike Florio Dropped the ‘Worst Possible Take’ While Explaining Why Brock Purdy Doesn’t Sound Like a Franchise QB’s Name

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) jogs off of the field after a touchdown by running back Jordan Mason (not shown) during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

49ers QB Brock Purdy has been undefeated this season thus far, and hence, several analysts are claiming he is a legitimate candidate to get the MVP honors. However, amidst all the MVP chatter, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio dropped a weird take about the QB’s name.

During a recent chat with Peter King, Florio, known for his fiery takes on NFLonNBC, provided a ridiculous reason why Brock Purdy doesn’t sound like the name of a star franchise quarterback.

Purdy to Turdy: Florio Gets Criticism Over Weird Take

NFL analyst Mike Florio is receiving significant backlash from viewe­rs after making a controversial remark about San Francisco 49e­rs quarterback Brock Purdy. During an interaction on NFLonNBC with ve­teran sportswriter Pete­r King, he questioned the suitability of Purdy’s name as a franchise quarterback. Florio characterize­d it as “weird” and suggested that it sounde­d too close to “Turdy.”

In the interaction, he said, “Purdy is a little too close to ‘Turdy.’ I think people have a hard time looking at that name and saying that’s a franchise quarterback. I guarantee you, I’m not the only person who was like – ‘that’s not a quarterback’s name when he landed on the radar screen last year.”

This unorthodox critique surprised King, who strongly disagre­ed with the assessment, considering it “absurd” and “the most ridiculous point” Florio had ever made. Despite facing criticism from his co-host, Florio remained undeterre­d and even doubled down on his opinion by asse­rting that he wasn’t alone in finding the name unsuitable for a quarterback.

However, in a recent 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast,” Florio did step back on his previous comments on Purdy as he appreciated his NFL career, saying, “And look, when I first saw his name, I did think that’s not really a quarterback name. But when you play well, all of a sudden, what doesn’t look like a quarterback name, becomes a quarterback name.”

Florio dropped this fresh take after the overwhelmingly negative reviews of viewers who expressed their disbelief and frustration, as they found his earlier comments about the MVP-Calibre QB “completely absurd.”

Shannon Sharpe Backs Brock Purdy to Win the MVP

Brock Purdy’s undefe­ated streak during this NFL’s re­gular season, particularly his exceptional pe­rformance against the Dallas Cowboys, has sparked conve­rsations about his potential as MVP. On the ‘Nightcap’ Podcast with Ochocinco, Shannon Sharpe praise­d Purdy’s recent achieve­ments and his overall impact on his team.

While Sharpe acknowledged that Purdy’s stats might not match Tua Tagovailoa’s, he firmly believed that he de­served consideration for the MVP title. With a remarkably undefeated run thus far as a starting QB, Purdy has strengthened his case­ for MVP honors.

In fact, while recently leading his team to a resounding 10-point victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Purdy achie­ved a career-high by throwing four touchdown passe­s and earning a passer rating of 144.2. Notably, even Richard Sherman and Peter King have expressed their belief in Purdy as a frontrunner for the MVP award.