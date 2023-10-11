“A Little Too Close to Turdy”: Mike Florio Dropped the ‘Worst Possible Take’ While Explaining Why Brock Purdy Doesn’t Sound Like a Franchise QB’s Name
Yashika Garg
|Published October 11, 2023
49ers QB Brock Purdy has been undefeated this season thus far, and hence, several analysts are claiming he is a legitimate candidate to get the MVP honors. However, amidst all the MVP chatter, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio dropped a weird take about the QB’s name.
Advertisement
During a recent chat with Peter King, Florio, known for his fiery takes on NFLonNBC, provided a ridiculous reason why Brock Purdy doesn’t sound like the name of a star franchise quarterback.
Purdy to Turdy: Florio Gets Criticism Over Weird Take
NFL analyst Mike Florio is receiving significant backlash from viewers after making a controversial remark about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. During an interaction on NFLonNBC with veteran sportswriter Peter King, he questioned the suitability of Purdy’s name as a franchise quarterback. Florio characterized it as “weird” and suggested that it sounded too close to “Turdy.”
Advertisement
In the interaction, he said, “Purdy is a little too close to ‘Turdy.’ I think people have a hard time looking at that name and saying that’s a franchise quarterback. I guarantee you, I’m not the only person who was like – ‘that’s not a quarterback’s name when he landed on the radar screen last year.”
This unorthodox critique surprised King, who strongly disagreed with the assessment, considering it “absurd” and “the most ridiculous point” Florio had ever made. Despite facing criticism from his co-host, Florio remained undeterred and even doubled down on his opinion by asserting that he wasn’t alone in finding the name unsuitable for a quarterback.
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cxk0Wocubhs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
However, in a recent 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast,” Florio did step back on his previous comments on Purdy as he appreciated his NFL career, saying, “And look, when I first saw his name, I did think that’s not really a quarterback name. But when you play well, all of a sudden, what doesn’t look like a quarterback name, becomes a quarterback name.”
Florio dropped this fresh take after the overwhelmingly negative reviews of viewers who expressed their disbelief and frustration, as they found his earlier comments about the MVP-Calibre QB “completely absurd.”
Advertisement
Shannon Sharpe Backs Brock Purdy to Win the MVP
Brock Purdy’s undefeated streak during this NFL’s regular season, particularly his exceptional performance against the Dallas Cowboys, has sparked conversations about his potential as MVP. On the ‘Nightcap’ Podcast with Ochocinco, Shannon Sharpe praised Purdy’s recent achievements and his overall impact on his team.
While Sharpe acknowledged that Purdy’s stats might not match Tua Tagovailoa’s, he firmly believed that he deserved consideration for the MVP title. With a remarkably undefeated run thus far as a starting QB, Purdy has strengthened his case for MVP honors.
In fact, while recently leading his team to a resounding 10-point victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Purdy achieved a career-high by throwing four touchdown passes and earning a passer rating of 144.2. Notably, even Richard Sherman and Peter King have expressed their belief in Purdy as a frontrunner for the MVP award.
Advertisement
Share this article