“I’ve Almost Blanked Out a Few Times”: Erin Andrews Shares How It’s Like to Interview the All-Time Greats Like Patrick Mahomes & Tom Brady

It must be a herculean task to be able to interview the NFL’s best quarterback and be able to form coherent sentences at the same time. Fortunately, Erin Andrews does her job really well, and we’ve seen a glimpse of this when she interviewed players like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. It turns out, however, that even someone like Erin, who has been in the business for 20 years, sometimes gets starstruck.

During Erin’s latest appearance on ‘Calm Down’ with co-host Charissa Thompson, the sideline reporter described the jitters she experienced while interviewing Mahomes on the phone. Despite being such a professional, she had to take notes like any other reporter before the interview.

From her statement, it’s clear that she was quite anxious:

“I think it’s kind of a pinch-me moment when you can get somebody like him (on the phone for 10 minutes). He’s the face of our league… We’ve talked about here on the show where I’ve almost like blanked out a few times. And my call with Patrick, that’s not on camera. It’s totally on the phone.“

Erin further mentioned that she gets nervous every time she has someone like Mahomes or Brady to interview. It gets so intense that she feels like it’s her first time conducting an interview. This shows that Erin, like the rest of us, is human.

Her co-host, Charissa, tried to uplift Erin and supported her feelings by saying that if she didn’t get nervous, she was getting too comfortable, which isn’t a good thing. People tend to make more mistakes when they become too comfortable.

While the details of Erin’s phone call with Mahomes had her stressed, it was nothing compared to her on-ground interview with the Chiefs’ QB, during which she remembers one constant fear running through her mind.

Erin Andrews feared that Mahomes would think she was really old

During a recent episode of the ‘Calm Down’ podcast, Erin revealed some TMI details about her interview with Mahomes on the sidelines after the Chiefs’ win against the 49ers. The renowned broadcaster spoke about how she couldn’t stop sweating and was afraid Mahomes would think she looked too old, especially with her makeup ruined, making it even worse.

“I haven’t seen him since last year and he’s like looking at me in the interview and I just was thinking, ‘God, I wonder if he’s like, wow, she’s really f****** aged.’ Because like, you know, caking on makeup doesn’t help when like wrinkles and fine lines.”

While we’re not sure what was going through Mahomes’ mind during this interview, it’s likely that concerns about Andrews’ age were the last thing on his list of priorities. At the same time, Andrews’ honest takes offer a breath of fresh air to fans who often view television broadcasters as perfectionists who can handle every situation.