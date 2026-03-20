Joe Burrow Seemingly Confirms His Relationship Status With Olivia Ponton After Attending Fanatics Flag Fest Party

Joe Burrow’s personal life has been under the scanner amid rumors of a breakup with supermodel Olivia Ponton. The two never confirmed they were broken up or even that they were together to begin with. But after he was spotted with Alix Earle at an Oscars afterparty, it led some to believe they were no longer a thing.

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On top of this, Burrow was spotted alongside Jessica Alba while in Las Vegas earlier this month. But reports nixed their relationship rumors, noting they were simply playing a casino game with a larger group of friends.

Now, Burrow is putting his rumored breakup with Ponton to bed by attending a Fanatics Flag Football Fest party alongside her.

The two were spotted leaving the party, with Burrow following Ponton. She wore a stunning white dress with matching heels. The Cincinnati Bengals QB was wearing a designer shirt, olive green pants and white shoes.

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In reaction to the image, fans online continued to stir the drama pot. “Why are they never walking together,” one asked.

“I don’t go here but the timing and vibes of these pictures is giving I was forced to do this because I was seen with 3 pretty girls this weekend,” another added.

Along with Earle, who is rumored to be Tom Brady’s girlfriend, Burrow was spotted at an Oscars afterparty with influencer Stassie Karanikolaou and musician Tate McRae. Fans seem to believe that Ponton’s recent appearance with Burrow has something to do with this, as it caused a ton of drama surrounding their “relationship.”

Other fans commented about the optics of Ponton being spotted with Burrow shortly after the drama. “A clear example of what it means to have no dignity and self-respect,” they wrote.

“Even after rumors surfaced that he was dating other girls, she still followed him around. My God, she has no shame whatsoever,” someone else piled on.

At the end of the day, though, these reactions are just speculation. Burrow and Ponton’s relationship is extremely private. For now, they at least appear to still be together. But Burrow may continue to stir the pot by being seen with other women. He seems to enjoy partying with them. But can you really blame him with it being the full offseason?