After Multiple Fights Breakout During Cowboys Training Camp, LeSean McCoy Reacts to Micah Parsons’ “Beat The Hell Out Of Them” Remark

Micah Parsons gets ready to start the game during the second annual A&A All the Way charity softball game held at Southwest University Park in El Paso on June 29, 2023. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons was recently spotted throwing punches at OL Tyler Biadasz at a Cowboys practice session. However, that was not the only fight that broke out as earlier DE Sam Williams got knocked by Biadasz. Later in the press conference, Micah Parsons made some aggressive remarks on his teammates and former NFL player turned analyst LeSean McCoy dished his honest thoughts on the same.

Former NFL player turned analyst LeSean McCoy on his latest appearance on Speak revealed that he was loving the energy coming from the Cowboys team. He mentioned that this is what happens when a team is packed with “alpha males” and that this is a “tough man’s game.” Other analysts like Emmanuel Acho, James Jones, and Joy Taylor backed him up on this saying fights only make the teams better.

LeSean McCoy Is Impressed by Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons had a lot to say to his teammates after the clips of the fight went viral. Many thought that Micah being a natural-born leader is tired of losing with the Cowboys. But this is his way of making things better. “I going to beat the hell out of them. It’s only going to make them better,” Micah said. “This is where Championships get started.”

LeSean McCoy was very much impressed to see the fight break out. Additionally, the firey justification from Parsons just reflected that the team is up for a successful season. “You put all these alpha males together right?” McCoy said. “Put them on equipment and this is a tough man’s game.”

He continued: “We are trying to bang. We wanna hurt each other. That’s what it is. So to think there’s not gonna be a fight is crazy. There’s gonna be fights. Now I only see one I want to see more.” McCoy himself has been teammates with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. He believes that the heat in the Dallas team is only going to do more good than bad.

Multiple Fights Broke Out During Dallas Cowboys Practice

Although the Cowboys are impressing everyone with their aggressive practice sessions. Things have only heated up more in the past few weeks. It started with Dak Prescott getting called out by Trevon Diggs for throwing interceptions and being unable to make plays.

This week two back-to-back clips went viral of Cowboys players throwing punches at each other. In the first clip, DE Sam Williams got knocked flat by OL Tyler Biadasz but soon after everyone chimed in to stop the fight. While in the second one that got way more attention, Micah Parsons was seen throwing punches at lineman Biadasz and later Sam Williams came in to knock the OL to the ground. Things are certainly heating up in the Cowboys camp as this is going to be an essential season for them to prove their worth by making minimum mistakes.