Dallas Cowboys Lineman Who Wears Larry Allen’s Number Honors Him by Taking On the 700lbs Challenge

Nov 6, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys ring of honoree Larry Allen smiles during the halftime ceremony from the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Cowboys Stadium.

Former Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen’s passing away on Sunday has sent a shockwave throughout the NFL world. While many NFL fans were left heartbroken by his untimely demise, some saw the catastrophic event positively and used it as fuel to do better. Among them is Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith, who wears Allen’s same jersey number. Recently, Smith took on the challenge of a 700lbs bench press in honor of the departed football legend.

Ever since Tyler Smith joined the Cowboys roster, the former Golden Hurrican star has been compared to Larry Allen for two reasons — his versatility and jersey number 73. In a recent video on the Cowboys’ YouTube channel, the rookie promised the Cowboys faithful that he would give his all and wear the number 73 with pride, honoring each and every sacrifice of his predecessor.

When asked if he would also be able to lift like Larry, Smith sheepishly smiled and said he aims to do that in the next few years. Tyler shared that despite squatting 700lbs, he has never benched the same weight. Moreover, considering Larry Allen achieved the incredulous feat of benching 700 lbs in his late 20s, Smith argued that he still has a few more years to break the legendary OL’s freakish display of strength.

“I have had 700 lbs on my back [but] never on my chest though. So you know, we’ll kind of see,” Smith said. “I think Larry was a little older when he did that so you know, give me a couple of years and you know maybe I’ll start attempts and stuff like that but not yet.”

It’s heartening to see a young rising star like Tyler Smith set Larry Allen as his benchmark, and rightly so. He left an indelible mark on the NFL world, and the amount of tribute posts from current and yesteryear superstars across social media is a testament to his legacy.

NFL World Mourns the Untimely Demise of Larry Allen

Shannon Sharpe, on the latest episode of “First Take”, gave one of the best compliments to Larry Allen while celebrating the late player’s legacy. Sharpe boldly said that Larry was capable enough to be a Hall of Famer even if he played as a right tackle, right guard, left guard, or left tackle. Thus, it makes his untimely demise even harder to digest for Shannon, as the age of 52 was too young for an athlete of Larry’s caliber.

“They’re not three better offensive linemen that have ever played the game of football, that’s better than Larry Allen,” Sharpe asserted. “He could have been a Hall of Fame right tackle, he could have been a Hall of Fame Right Guard, he was a Hall of Fame left guard, he could have been a Hall of Fame left tackle… he was that good. He could do it all.”

Current Dallas poster boy, Micah Parsons, also expressed his grief at Allen’s untimely departure and shared his regret at never having met the legend in person.

“Wow def someone I hoped to meet one day ! RIP LEGEND!!,” Parsons wrote.

Notably, Lions rookie offensive lineman Christian Mahogany gave an emotional tribute speech at a presser, remarking on the impact that Larry Allen had on him and his dad in the late ’90s. The star OL revealed that watching Allen play inspired him to play the position he plays and wear jersey number 73 since high school.

“I wore 73 since I was in high school. I fell in love with Larry Allen and his tape…my Dad was a Cowboys fan…he play’s how I want to play. I embody the number, it means a lot to me,” Mahogany said.

Former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Tony Casillas also chimed in with a tribute post labeling Larry as one of the GOATs of football. Casillas prayed for the welfare of Larry’s family and said he was honored to have shared the field with the gentle giant.

“Just heard the horrible news about one of the greatest players that’s ever played our game, Larry Allen, RIP gladiator. Honored to have been your teammate. Prayers for his family,” Casillas wrote on X.

The sudden passing away of Larry Allen rightfully doesn’t sit well with many. It’s tragic to come to terms with the passing of someone so beloved while he was vacationing. With the reason behind the death still unknown, the demise of the legendary NFL star will continue to sting.