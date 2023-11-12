Dallas Cowboys News: Rumors of Bill Belichick Joining Hands With Jerry Jones’ Team are Spreading Like Wildfire

The New England Patriots have faced significant challenges after their Tom Brady era, which has led to rumors of the team sacking their veteran head coach, Bill Belichick. The team currently stands at the bottom of the AFC East with a poor 2-8 record, which is Belichick’s career-worst record for his first ten games. He now stands at 27-32 and is without a playoff win since Brady left the Patriots.

A recent Boston Globe story mentioned that if the Patriots lose in Germany this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, their owner, Robert Kraft, might seriously think about letting Bill Belichick go. With a defeat against the Colts, the team was on its way to losing their eighth game, which has never happened with Brady at the helm.

Nevertheless, there is a silver lining to these speculations, as NFL expert Gary Myers wrote a lengthy post on X, stating that Bill Belichick‘s next gig will be with Jerry Jones‘ Dallas Cowboys. While there are uncertainties around Belichick’s future with the Patriots, the Cowboys struggle to make a dent against tougher opponents.

The eight-time Super Bowl winning coach needs just 18 wins to surpass legendary Don Shula for the most wins in the league. On the other hand, the Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1996. So, the dots indeed connect.

Gary Myers, the author of “Brady vs Manning” and “How ‘Bout Them Cowboys,” suggests that former Cowboys coach Bill Parcells and Belichick share a solid friendship. Considering Parcells’ positive rapport with Jerry Jones, he might advise Belichick to join the Cowboys if consulted. However, NFL fans are already picturing how Belichick and Jones will get along. One user commented,

Another fan added their thoughts, stating,

The Dallas Cowboys owner and Belichick have a history. Jones himself has praised the veteran coach’s fantastic achievements several times. Jones had once shared that in the 1990s, he accidentally met with Belichick at a ski resort after the Cleveland Browns let him go. Interestingly, Belichick had then told Jones that he could coach the Cowboys. However, that never happened, but the cowboy’s owner thought about it many times.

NFL Teams Eyeing Bill Belichick for a Potential Game-Changing Move

Bill Belichick is already 71 years old, and if the Patriots fire him, he could simply go off into retirement. Nonetheless, he also might want to break a few NFL records before he calls it quits. Keeping that in mind, there are few more teams, other than the Dallas Cowboys, that might be interested in Bill Belichick.

Josh Harris is now the big-shot owner of the Washington Commanders in the NFL. New owners love shaking things up for the better. Ron Rivera, the current coach of the team, is in his fourth year and hasn’t been doing too well with a 22-27 losing record. The Commanders might eye a change, and who better than Belichick to step in and work his magic?

In 2022, the Buccaneers brought Todd Bowles in as their head coach. Things haven’t been great, though, with a 3-5 record this season. Bowles has won only 8 out of 17 games. If they miss the playoffs, they might eye a new head coach.

Now, the Los Angeles Chargers are having a tough time lately, despite having a super-talented QB, Justin Herbert. If Belichick teams up with the Chargers, it could totally reshape their future and turn them into a serious Super Bowl contender. What do you think?