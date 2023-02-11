When Was The First Super Bowl?: Who Won Super Bowl I?

A football fan poses for photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 5, 2023. Entertainment Nfl Experience

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and fans are finding it hard to contain their excitement. The two most consistent units in the competition have made their way to the finals which is why, everyone is expecting to witness a tightly fought finale.

While the Chiefs were being counted as Super Bowl contenders even before the season started, the Eagles surprised quite a few fans and experts with their unmatched consistency.

In fact, going into the finale, the Eagles find themselves as the firm favorites while Mahomes’ Chiefs will come in as underdogs. This is how quickly things can change in this sport. The biggest reason behind the uncertainty regarding Chiefs’ Super Bowl performance is Patrick Mahomes’ ankle.

He picked up an ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional playoff game & while he still played against the Bengals, how effectively he would be able to move in the finale is still a major matter of discussion.

There’s only one thing left to do. pic.twitter.com/7wmNnsCjOE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 10, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Green Bay Packers in the first ever Super Bowl

The Chiefs might be the second favorite to win the Super Bowl this time but they have shown in the past that they can do wonders on the big stage. In fact, if we talk about the very first Super Bowl, the Chiefs were the ones who took the field in that game against the Green Bay Packers.

On January 15, 1967, the first ever Super Bowl clash took place in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California. While the first half of the contest was closely fought with the Packers gaining a 4 point lead, in the end, the team from Green Bay comprehensively defeated the Chiefs by 35-10.

However, at that time, it was called the AFL vs NFL championship game and was nothing like the league we know and love today. Apart from one finale, the two leagues had nothing to do with each other. However, in 1970, the leagues were merged into one and soon enough, the transition proved fruitful and the competition kept on getting fiercer.

Back to 2023, the Chiefs have yet again made it to the Super Bowl but they would be hoping to replicate what happened in 2020 & not what transpired during the first ever Super Bowl.

