Can Deion Sanders Become a Good Comedian? Shilo Sanders Does Hilarious Coach Prime Impression to Show What That’ll be Like

The larger-than-life personality that is Deion “Prime Time” Sanders has proven to be one of the greatest to ever come out of the NFL. Having proven to be just as entertaining on the microphone as he was on the field, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes never fails to get a laugh from the crowd.

According to one of his sons, who also happens to be the newest addition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster, Shilo, the former Atlanta Falcon, is still holding onto his dream of being a professional comedian. While attending a Desi Banks show with the rest of the fellow rookies in Tampa, Sanders jokingly asked if they’d ever be willing to have his father do a spot appearance at one of their shows.

Although he didn’t seem to have much confidence in his father’s ability to pull off an entire set.

“Would y’all let my dad do a set here? He wants to be a comedian one day… I don’t know how’s he going to remember a whole set though. He remembers speeches, but he’s just going to try to make fun of me the whole time.”

After trying to imagine what a Prime Time standup set would even look like, Shilo humorously did his best Deion impression, stating “I told my son he don’t got no trust fund cause I don’t trust ’em and we don’t have fun.”

Shilo Sanders’s impression of Deion

Unfortunately for his father, Shilo has seemingly mastered his impression of him. From the mannerism to the one-of-kind, scratchy voice, it’s painfully accurate.

https://twitter.com/tristondrewcook/status/1929371691248992467

Thankfully, now that his son is off to pursue the bright lights of the NFL, he no longer has to deal with him on a day-to-day basis at Colorado’s facilities. Even though the program is planning to be as rowdy as ever in 2025, the Buffaloes remain as a bit of an empty nest for Sanders ever since his boys left.

With the trio of Shilo, Shedeur, and Travis Hunter having all gone their separate ways, Coach Prime will spend the remainder of the offseason attempting to discover exactly who will be the next face of his burgeoning empire. His impact on the program has already been apparent, but now that he’s signed a massive, five-year, $54-million contract extension, he’ll need to continue to upscale things as time goes by.

Having improved from four wins to nine throughout his first two seasons as a head coach, the next challenge for the NFL legend will presumably be to win a playoff game. Given Sanders’ natural ability to generate a crowd wherever he goes, should the Buffaloes actually manage to ever find themselves competing in the College Football Playoffs, the contest itself will surely have all the makings of a true primetime spectacle.