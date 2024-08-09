“Best Day This Year”: Randi Mahomes Relishes Fun Time with Patrick and Brittany

Brittany Mahomes and her mother-in-law Randi Mahomes love getting together for family gatherings. While constantly share love for each other on social media, they are able to have family gatherings only once in a while. And when they do happen, they all cherish it.

Advertisement

As the family enjoyed a day together before the season kicks off, Randi shared a heartwarming photo with Brittany, Patrick, their children, Bronze and Sterling, and her own 12-year-old daughter, Mia Randall, sitting in what appears to be a golf cart. Cherishing their family time, Randi wrote, “Best day this year.”

The Chiefs QB responded with red-heart emojis and Brittany left white heart emojis. Patrick’s brother, Jackson, who was also present at the outing but didn’t make it in the picture, joined in with a comment, writing, “So fun! Love you!!”

Brittany Mahomes & her MIL, Randi, are the ultimate DIL and MILgoals! ❤️‍ From sweet IG compliments to quality time before the NFL season kicks off, these two are inseparable. pic.twitter.com/hfNeRzelGl — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) August 9, 2024

Speaking of Randi and Brittany’s bond, earlier, in an interview on ‘The Mom Game Podcast’ in June, the mother-in-law lauded the former soccer player while looking back on their bond since they first met in 2012.

Randi spoke highly of Brittany as a pillar of strength for her son Patrick. Although the couple faced ups and downs in their relationship like any other lovebirds, Randi stood by their relationship and believed that Brittany was the perfect match for Patrick.

Randi’s retirement last month has allowed her to spend more time with her sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

Randi embraces new chapter after retirement at 51

On July 5, Randi Mahomes decided to retire from her position at Hollytree Country Club after nearly two decades. With a touch of emotion, she shared the news on Instagram, writing, “As I step into this new chapter, I’m looking forward to spending quality time with my kids, grandkids, and family.”

As she entered in this phase of her life in retirement, the Super Bowl LVIII winner’s mother also shared her plans and excitement for the future. She eagerly mentioned her intention to devote time to her family stating, “As I step into this new chapter, I’m looking forward to spending quality time with my kids, grandkids, and family.”

It looks like she is already living it up. The recent hangout with Brittany shows that she is indeed focusing on her personal life. She now also has to look forward to being a grandmother for the third time.