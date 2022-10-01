“I am 3-0 against Chad Powers”: Russell Wilson hits back at Eli Manning over $235 million punter joke

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had the last laugh after Eli Manning made a joke about his performance on the ‘ManningCast.’

Eli Manning made a joke about Russell Wilson during Monday Night Football’s “ManningCast” when the New York Giants took on the Dallas Cowboys.

Carlisle Weightman of the Denver Broncos punted 10 times for an average distance of 47.6 yards in the team’s 11-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Manning shed light of the fact that the Broncos punter should have received $235 million instead of Wilson who has struggled through the first three weeks of the season.

“They should have paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell,” Manning said while Pat McAfee was on air alongside him. Finally, Wilson decided to respond to Eli’s comments.

Wilson responded to Manning’s remarks during his press conference on Wednesday

“They should’ve paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson].” @EliManning went there 😅 pic.twitter.com/ridC2MdRji — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2022

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning’s ‘punter’ joke

After hearing Manning’s jab, Wilson, on Wednesday at a news conference, brought up his record against Manning head-to-head. “You talking Chad Powers?” Wilson stated.

“Against Chad Powers, I’m 3-0. Listen, it’s simply a gaming element. They enjoy themselves and do other things. Peyton and Eli are people I greatly respect. I’ve always respected those men, so I’m not concerned,” the Broncos QB added.

For the unversed, Manning pretended to be a 26-year-old quarterback wanting to walk-on at Penn State, he named his alter-ego Chad Powers. Manning said on Tuesday that he wasn’t attempting to be “critical” of Wilson with his remarks. “I never attempt to directly criticise somebody,” he said.

Wilson was acquired by the Broncos through a trade this off-season and they gave him a hefty five-year, $245 million contract. Russell has struggled to adjust to his new team completing just 59.4% of his passes over the course of three games while only passing for 743 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

It is what it is in the end. Russell Wilson was kind in his own right while Eli Manning said that he didn’t mean any harm. However, points to Wilson for returning with a banger and for keeping up with Manning, or more specifically Chad Powers.

