Dallas Cowboys NFL Trade Rumors 2022: Kendrick Bourne to K.J. Hamler; Receivers Cowboys Might Look To Target

After losing the first game, the Dallas Cowboys won four in a row and will enter week eight with a 5-2 record. The Dallas Cowboys’ winning formula this season has been their defense. Dallas currently has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing only 14.9 points per game.

The Dallas defense has been particularly strong against the pass, ranking fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1) while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been disappointing ranking 15th in yards per carry allowed (4.4).

The Cowboys’ run defense, on the other hand, just got a lot better with the addition of 6’3″, 340-pound defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, a strong defense will not be enough to win the Super Bowl; they will also need a strong offense as well. The return of Dak Prescott may help them a lot, but the Dallas Cowboys may look for some strong wide receivers to strengthen their offence.

4 Wide Receivers Dallas Cowboys may target

Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots

Kendrick Bourne, a sixth-year veteran, spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the New England Patriots in 2021. That year, he had his most productive season, with 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

K.J. Hamler, Denver Broncos

K.J. Hamler, who graduated from Penn State in 2020, was unable to run the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, which was a letdown. The Nittany Lions’ 5-foot-9, 178-pounder was electric and was expected to run in the 4.3s. Even without displaying that speed in Indianapolis, he was selected in the second round by the Denver Broncos at No. 46 overall.

Cedrick Wilson, Miami Dolphins

It was beyond frustrating when the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns. The one advantage of the move would have been to keep their receiving corps together, which they almost did.

Denzel Mims, New York Jets

Denzel Mims has largely gone unnoticed by the New York Jets. The former Baylor second-round pick had 357 yards as a rookie but then regressed to 133 yards in year two.

