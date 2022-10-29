When Did Tom Brady Get Married? $650 Million Worth Couple’s Relationship Timeline

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen recently decided to part ways after 13 incredible years of marriage.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen recently finalized their divorce. Reports of the couple drifting apart started emerging after Tom arrived to the Bucs training camp all frustrated.

He openly stated that he was busy taking care of all the personal sh*t going on in his life. Post that, the couple reportedly started living separately and although many had claimed that the reason behind the rift between the two was Tom’s un-retirement, sources close to the couple opined otherwise.

Gisele’s absence while the kids attended Bucs’ opening home game of the season, reports of Brady and Bundchen hiring divorce lawyers; all this suggested that they were about to announce their separation quite soon which is exactly what happened.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady recently wrote in a statement. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” he added.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Relationship Timeline

The two superstars ended their marriage after 13 years of togetherness. Brady and Gisele met way back in 2006 through mutual friends. They soon started dating but there were reports of things going awry between the two in 2007 when it was announced that Tom’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was pregnant.

However, they fought thorough the tough times and in fact showered a lot of love on the little one named John Edward Thomas Moynahan. In 2009, Brady and Gisele got engaged and tied the knot in February.

After that, they also did a destination wedding in Santa Monica in April, 2009. The same year, the power couple welcomed their first kid together. Moreover, in December 2012, their second child was born.

However, reports of things going sour between the two started surfacing in 2015. Brady had denied all such rumors and claimed that they were in a great place.

When Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020, it felt like Gisele wasn’t happy and even Tom had claimed that his wife was feeling that he wasn’t doing his part for the family. However, things resolved quickly and the moved along nicely.

However, after Brady’s un-retirement this year, divorce speculations started emerging yet again and finally, they parted ways.

