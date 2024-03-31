Dallas Cowboys Rumors: One Year After Saying Goodbye to Ezekiel Elliot, America’s Team Calls Him Back for Reunion

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot walks to the huddle in the game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Vikings defeated the Cowboys 28-24. Nfl Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings

Ezekiel Elliot took up the baton in New England once running back number one, Rhamondre Stevenson took a backseat due to injury. He played the entirety of the season, impressive for someone at a rather old age for an RB, especially with as many yards as Elliot carries on his resume. And it seems the performance in Boston after getting cut last March has not gone unnoticed.

Advertisement

At least not by the team in serious need of a running back to cover for Pollard’s absence. And a system that Elliot can easily, rather naturally fit into. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys have been in touch with the team representing Elliot. There isn’t anything concrete as of now, but it might happen soon per reports.

Advertisement

Cowboys drafted the running back, looking at his exceptional college run. He performed superbly well, exceeding expectations his first year, but then the gradual digression started. And it hasn’t ended yet. Each year, Elliot has dropped yards and sunken lower overall. But he still holds a lot of power as a back and proved useful in 3rd and close situations for the Patriots. The explosive runs have not come recently, partially due to age and partially due to the load. But the burst of energy is still there.

And thus, it would not be a stretch for the Cowboys to think back on their decision. And an understanding could be achieved where Elliot, now a year removed from his dreamy contract, takes up a team friendly, non starter deal. And the Cowboys either draft for trade for another young Running Back while using Elliot where necessary. In an offense he’s already familiar with.

Unrest in Cowboy Nation Over Zeke Return?

Fans were obviously quick to respond. The Cowboys have been pretty inactive this season despite a loud road about being “all0in” from their Billionaire owner, Jerry Jones. Thus, any movement from their side is met with instant analysis. Although, even with this move, they’ve not given the fanbase much to cheer about. Here is what cowboy nation is saying:

Advertisement

While one offered a logical compromise:

Here are some frustrated fans:



While some tried to find the silver lining:

The fanbase is not that happy with this lacklustre rumor. Much more was expected out of Jerry Jones and co, and nothing has been delivered. With even some veterans taking a leave and joining potential Super Bowl contenders, it remains an interesting draft season for America’s team.