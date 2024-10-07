Dallas Cowboys Still Regret Passing on T. J. Watt, Now a Star in Steelers Defense

In the decades-old storied rivalry, the Cowboys appeared all set to take on the Steelers. However, for the Dallas side, they’ll not only be missing Micah Parsons during the crucial clash but also contending with T. J. Watt—the very player they passed on in the 2017 draft.

Just imagine Parsons and Watt lined up on the same defense, racing to the quarterback to see who gets the sack first. The Cowboys once had the opportunity to make that vision a reality. Regretting their decision three years later, Stephen Jones addressed the situation by placing DC Rode Marinelli for the decision.

As reported by CBS Sports, Jones stated that they were seriously considering Watt but the decision came down to defensive formation. Though, years after witnessing the LB play, Jones did not shy away from admitting a wish for a do-over.

“Absolutely. You always do that if you’re truthful and you’re honest. The harder part of that is he was in serious contention. Obviously, if you had that to do all over again, I wish we would have.”

Watt has been a revelation since then, breaking records, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award, and earning multiple All-Pro selections. In 108 games, the 29-year-old has secured 298 solo tackles, made 27 forced fumbles with 99.5 sacks.

With him in there, Pittsburgh’s defense has an identity and boasts one of the best records this season, ranking 4th among the NFL teams at the moment.

Dallas on the other hand has one of the worst defensive records this season, leaking points everywhere. In comparison to the other teams, they rank low at 25 on the list.

Their current situation draws a question of whom the Cowboys brought in instead of Watt. They had drafted DE Taco Charlton out of Michigan to fit their then designed defensive strategy.

However, soon enough in 2019, the Jerry Jones owned side released Charlton, their 2017 pick, after he registered just four sacks in his first two seasons and faced a series of attitude issues. So where is he now after five seasons?

Charlton is now playing in UFL while T. J. Watt continues to impress

Taco Charlton’s NFL journey took a rough turn after being drafted by the Cowboys in the first round in 2017. He was pushed out of Dallas by 2019, then signed with the Dolphins, where, despite leading the team in sacks, he lasted just one season.

The Chiefs came calling in 2020, where he lasted for another season. He would play 11 games for the Steelers the next season alongside T. J. Watt before being released after the completion of the 2021 season. Charlton spent the next three seasons on practice squads of four different franchises.

In 2024, his journey in the NFL came to an end as he signed with UFL club Birmingham Stallions, and ended up winning the title in the first season.

While the journey ended too soon for the former Cowboys defensive player, Watt continues to shine against the Dallas offense. He has already delivered three tackles and half a sack in today’s game. He even caused a fumble which the Steelers recovered.