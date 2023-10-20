Dan Orlovsky Opens Eyes by Revealing Why Jason Kelce Gets His MVP Vote

The Philadelphia Eagles’ hidden gem, Jason Kelce, has been hiding from the public view for quite some time. The NFC list-toppers have been dominating this season, and the 6x Pro Bowler has had an immense contribution, including playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps. Despite often being overlooked, Dan Orlovsky exclaims that the formidable center is a serious NFL MVP contender.

In ESPN’s Get Up!, the former NFL QB turned football analyst, Dan Orlovsky made a compelling case for Jason Kelce leading the MVP discussion for non-quarterbacks. He expressed that the star center has remained one of the biggest weapons for the team’s offensive line.

Dan Orlovsky Votes For Jason Kelce As the MVP

Orlovsky’s choice of Jason as his non-quarterback MVP isn’t arbitrary. In the interview, he expressed how the 6x Pro Bowler has been dominating the line of scrimmage, where the game solely makes and breaks. He also rekindled last year’s NFC title game against the 49ers, where the Eagles left their opponents with a whopping 24 deficit by the end.

The analyst expressed, “My answer is Jason. Because if we want to have a real football conversation, we need to talk about the line of scrimmage. If we want to have a football conversation, it goes to the most valuable football offensive lineman in football. Here’s the reality about Jason Kelce – number one, 145 games straight that he started. That’s an Eagles record. Number two, take your eyes back to San Francisco last year in the NFC title game and the way they dominated at the line of scrimmage. This is the best run football team in football … if we’re talking about ball, real ball, then it’s Jason Kelce.“

The NFL analyst further praised Jason’s reliability over the years, noting his recent achievement of securing the franchise record for the most consecutive starts. Notably, he surpassed Jon Runyan’s 144 straight starts in week 6 while facing the Jets. Staying loyal to the franchise for over a decade, Jason has become a favorite among teammates and amassed an applaud-worthy reputation for his consistency throughout the years.

Kelce Is the Backbone Of the Eagles

The star center has had an impressive career of 182 regular-season games for the Eagles, all of which he started. Jason’s remarkable consistency is evident, as his last missed game dates back to 2014 due to a hernia injury. His offensive tackle teammate, Lane Johnson, admiringly referred to him as “tough as a shovel” and commended his ability to avoid missing games, and relying on a backup.

A lot has changed since Jason’s rookie days alongside QB Michael Vick. Whether it’s Nick Foles or Carson Wentz, he has turned them into serious MVP contenders. His unshakable bond with Jalen Hurts is equally applaud-worthy, as the team currently stands as a formidable Super Bowl contender, reminiscent of last year’s success. Jason has returned from almost retiring to a one-year deal with the team, and this year holds great promise for the Eagles.