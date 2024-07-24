Daniel Jones Injury Update: Giants QB Cleared for 11-on-11 Drills

Daniel Jones, another high-priced QB returning from a season-ending injury, is back in training and ready for some reps. He tore his right ACL during the Week 9 matchup against the Raiders but has now cleared for contact practice, including 11-on-11 drills, according to Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

Advertisement

In a recent press conference, Daboll announced that Jones will participate in training camp on Wednesday. However, the Giants will monitor his progress after each session to determine if he is fully ready. Although Jones has already been taking reps, his clearance for contact means he is expected to take more snaps, as the crucial stage of the off-season begins.

Daniel Jones has been cleared for 11-on-11 drills. “He’s getting all the reps” with the ones, Daboll said. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) July 24, 2024

Last year, Jones’ injury dashed the Giants’ hopes of making the playoffs. The experiments with Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito didn’t quite pan out, leading to a disappointing 6-11 finish for the season. Expectations will be high this season, especially considering the franchise signed the QB to a four-year, $160 million contract at the start of the 2023 season following a moderately impressive 2022 campaign.

However, things didn’t go as planned. Jones’ participation was limited, with just 909 passing yards, two touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 1-5 record.

Nevertheless, the Duke alum still has some supporters vouching for him, particularly since GM Joe Schoen is willing to give his QB another year with a better offensive line and improved weapons. The Giants also don’t have many reliable backups to turn to if Jones struggles again.

After releasing veteran Tyrod Taylor, the team brought in Drew Lock and still has DeVito on their roster. Together, they have a combined total of 37 games and 12 wins.

That said, Jones found another ally in his former teammate Darren Waller, who expressed confidence that the QB will return to his best.

Darren Waller Expressed His Support for Jones

During his recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Waller expressed confidence that Jones still has the potential he showed in 2022. With a 9-6-1 record, he amassed over 3,900 yards, scored 22 touchdowns, and led the Giants to their first playoff win since 2011.

Waller highlighted that Jones performed well in the 2022 season but struggled due to inadequate pass protection. Therefore, if the team can improve that area and give Jones ample time, Waller believes he can make significant strides.

“I’m just excited for him to get another opportunity. I feel like he gets a bad rep. 2022, man, [he] played such good football. Last year was his first opportunity to get out there and play on the new bag that he got. It was tough for us as an offense to protect him. I’m hoping that they can get those things shored up.”

The 2024 season could be crucial for Jones’s future as a starting QB in the league. He is in the final year of his guaranteed contract, so if the Giants don’t get the expected return, there’s a strong chance they will consider selecting a first-round replacement next year. Notably, the team has an out after this season, which would leave them with a manageable dead cap figure of $22.2 million.