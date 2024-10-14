Daniel Jones Press Conference: Giants QB Highlights “Execution” After 7-17 Loss To Bengals

After last week’s efficient display against the Seahawks, the Giants and their QB, Daniel Jones, faced a harsh reality check, losing at home to 1-4 Bengals. The snooze fest prime-time game turned out to be a defensive battle, with Cincinnati’s defense coming out on top, restricting Big Blue to merely 7 points.

This was the same defense that gave up 41 points last week. So did they really play well or did the Giants’ offense shoot themselves in the foot with their poor execution? According to Jones, it was a fair combination of both.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, he pointed to their lack of execution as the key reason for their lackluster performance. He stressed the importance of capitalizing on limited opportunities and consistently turning drives into scores throughout the game.

“I think we got to execute throughout the game, take advantage of the opportunities we have and convert them. Makes it tough when you have to do that in this league. Credit to their defense, their scheme, their plan to prevent some of those plays but we got to execute and find a way to generate some of them.”

The QB also emphasized that without big explosive plays, it’s harder to win because they have to grind through long drives with multiple plays. Jones credited the Bengals’ defense for limiting their offense and shutting down those big plays, but ultimately, he attributed the loss to their poor execution.

The Giants’ offense evenly matched the Bengals, generating 309 total yards compared to Cincinnati’s 304. However, Joe Burrow and company averaged 5.8 yards per play, while the Giants managed just 4.2.

It took the Giants 74 plays to produce the same yardage the Bengals achieved in only 52 plays. The defense for the Giants yet again showed up, as it has throughout the season. But the offense couldn’t do its job in the much-needed scenario.

Daniel Jones completed only 22 passes on 41 attempts for merely 205 yards. After two consecutive victories, they are now 2-4 for the season and take on the Eagles and their former RB Saquon Barkley, where they would hope to execute better on the offensive end.