Darren Waller’s Expected Retirement Could Open Up $11.6 Million For New York Giants

A few days after releasing a melodramatic and cringeworthy music video, Darren Waller announced his unexpected retirement. It’s been a tumultuous year for Waller. In 2023, he signed with the Giants and married Kelsey Plum. Now, a year later, he is divorced and retired. However, there might be a silver lining for his team, the Giants, as even though they are short one player, they are now $11.6 million richer.

As per Spotrac, Darren’s retirement leaves a dead cap of $7.35 million between 2024 and 2025. However, it will free up $11.6 million in cap space for the Big Blue this season. The New Yorkers are $20 million over the cap and will get some relief from his retirement.

The Giants traded away their 3rd-round pick to the Raiders for Waller and also took on his 3-year $51 million contract. However, his performances weren’t what the franchise expected out of him. In 12 games last season, he had only 52 receptions for 552 yards and a solitary Touchdown.

Well, these numbers weren’t surprising because Darren’s performances had gone down over the past three seasons. In his last two seasons with the Raiders, the tight end totaled only 1035 yards and five TDs.

On the other hand, The news of Waller’s retirement spread all over social media and brought about different reactions from fans.

NFL World React To Darren Waller's Retirement

Darren's sudden retirement did take the NFL world by surprise. In fact, some fans wondered if Kelsey Plum was responsible for it somehow. However, most stated that they knew this news was coming as soon as they saw the music video he dropped.

Another chimed in and added,

A fan quipped,

Someone commented,

Others said,

Waller’s signing is a rare miss from the Giants GM Joe Schoen. However, the franchises would not be left high and dry as they have ample cover for the position. They have already signed veteran Tight Ends, Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz. At the same time, Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager, and Tyree Jackson will all return for another year.

The Giants have also drafted a promising TE Theo Johnson in the 4th round of this year’s draft. The Penn State TE stands 6’6 and is a great talent. Despite such depth, the rookie might get his fair share of snaps.