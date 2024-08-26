“Pushed 30 Million Back”: After Shocking Retirement, Darren Waller Opens Up on Turning Down Generational Wealth

Most people believe that wealth can guarantee happiness, but for Darren Waller, that was not the case. Even a $30 million fortune could not prevent the ex-tight end from hanging up his cleats at the age of 31.

Waller was set to play in the upcoming season with the New York Giants but abruptly announced his retirement in June. His decision came after the Georgia Tech alum missed the team’s preseason practices and mandatory minicamps, later explaining that his passion for football had “slowly been fading.”

Naturally, this caused ripples in the NFL community. Given that he was in his prime, Waller’s exit was quite shocking and raised questions about his decision, especially since it involved a lot of money — even generational wealth.

Now, during a recent sitdown interview on the Bars and Nuggets podcast by Amazon Music, the 2015 NFL draftee finally opened up about why he decided to take the retirement route. He divulged that, in spite of earning money more than he had ever imagined, it failed to fill the void in his life.

“I pushed $30 million across the table. I have a decent amount of money—more than I ever thought was even humanly possible. And it ain’t really doing anything for me,” Waller expressed.

The former tight end further explained that even though everything appeared flawless externally—like having a career and abundant wealth—he lacked a sense of internal wholeness.

When he found himself alone at home, a sense of emptiness crept in, making him question the direction his life was taking. This early awareness helped him make the quick decision to say goodbye to the NFL and seek what truly makes him happy.

Notably, the Georgia Tech alum’s career earnings by Spotrac showcase a total of $42,869,700 while playing with three teams:

Baltimore Ravens (2015–2018)

Las Vegas Raiders (2018–2022)

New York Giants (2023)

Interestingly, Waller, who earned his only Pro Bowl nod in 2020, is transitioning from the football field to the music studio. Who would have imagined the melody could be his true calling?

Darren Waller is in his musical era

Before stepping away from football, Waller released a song called “Who Knew (Her Perspective)” that delves into the aftermath of his high-profile divorce from WNBA star Kelsey Plum. The song is all about his emotional rollercoaster after the end of his one-year-old marriage on April 23.

However, Waller’s musical journey didn’t end there.

In June 2024, he introduced his single “Choose Wisely” which goes beyond just being a song—it beautifully narrates his switch from NFL fame to a path of self-discovery. The track also honors the ex-tight end’s grandfather and renowned jazz pianist, Fats Waller.

Looking back, Waller’s career has been filled with ups and downs, from personal challenges to professional success. Now, through his music, the former tight end wishes to understand his true self — different but doable.