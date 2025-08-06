Davante Adams Cites Sean McVay’s “Uniformity” for His Move to LA

Davante Adams’ signing with the LA Rams remains one of the most impressive moves of the offseason. He’s a perfect replacement for Cooper Kupp and should slot in nicely alongside Puka Nacua. If he can stay healthy, their receiving corps and the entire offense should be one of the best in the league.

But why did Adams choose to play for the Rams? Sure, LA is a prime destination for most players, yet they aren’t a lock to make a Super Bowl run. They’ve dealt with turnover on defense in recent seasons, and Matthew Stafford is looking noticeably slower each year. In fact, he’s already dealing with a back injury.

So, what drew Adams to LA? He recently revealed that it was their head coach, Sean McVay, who he said is one of the most unique individuals he’s ever met.

“It was a uniform feeling about [Sean McVay] across the board. I don’t know if I’ve ever come across another person where it was that type of uniformity, in relation to how they deal with people,” Adams shared on The Pivot Podcast.

“The respect that they give, the respect that they get from everybody on the outside. So, it was really a no-brainer.”

It sounds like the Rams were stoked when they learned about the possibility of signing Adams. When the time came to recruit him, McVay and his staff seemingly spared no expense in making the wideout feel like a respected veteran. That went a long way with him during negotiations.

Additionally, Adams shared that the Rams are a much more ready-made project for him from a Super Bowl perspective.

“You look at the football part. Obviously, he’s been a mastermind, winning a Super Bowl. I mean, that’s only a piece of it, but it’s just so many things that you can go down the list and say, ‘This makes sense.’ I think we gel together,” Adams continued.

The pairing should gel quite nicely. Adams should be a perfect complement to Nacua as a receiver, and McVay will surely have some fun designing plays to get the two open.

All in all, it seems like both parties made the right call with this partnership. Adams will get his first legitimate shot at winning a Super Bowl since 2021, an achievement that has eluded him throughout his career. Meanwhile, McVay will get another crack at the Lombardi, something he also hasn’t secured since ‘21.

The system fit, depth chart pairing, and overall offensive potential feel perfect right now. Let’s see if Adams and McVay can prove that everyone made the right decision.