Davante Adams Concussion News: Injury Analyst Cites Two Major Concerns for Jets Star Receiver

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Davante Adams

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NNew York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) eludes Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) on a pass during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Jets star receiver Davante Adams is now being evaluated for a concussion. The Jets WR gained 17 yards on the play, leading to his injury. The concern was that he appeared in visible pain, as the fall was distressing to see on TV.

In the second half, he was trying to jump to avoid the tackle. However, Adams lost his balance and fell awkwardly. Texans’ Eric Murray cut Adams’ legs out from under him. As a result, Adams appeared to land on his shoulder and head.

Breaking down the situation, injury analyst Jeff Mueller explained two major concerns for the Jets WR at this moment. The first concern is a concussion, as he impacted his head on the turf.

According to Mueller, the second concern is a neck injury. He explained that Adams’ head whipped around during the play, which affected his neck.

His analysis goes in line with the independent neurologist, who called for a concussion check. As a result of this,  Adams was sent to the locker room for further evaluation after being examined in the sideline medical tent.

The injury is a big blow for the Jets, who acquired Davante in hopes that he could create magic with Rodgers and rescue the team. Before the injury, Adams had accounted for 75 percent of Rodgers’ yardage, but the concern was that Rodgers had only 27 yards at halftime.

With Adams injured and Allen Lazard already out, a lot rested on Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson to handle in the Jets vs. Texans matchup. However, in a piece of good news, the Jets WR cleared the concussion in the fourth quarter, to return to the game.

He made an immediate impact with a touchdown, which was his first this season, as the Jets won the game, 21-13.

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

