Davante Adams Concussion News: Injury Analyst Cites Two Major Concerns for Jets Star Receiver

Jets star receiver Davante Adams is now being evaluated for a concussion. The Jets WR gained 17 yards on the play, leading to his injury. The concern was that he appeared in visible pain, as the fall was distressing to see on TV.

Advertisement

In the second half, he was trying to jump to avoid the tackle. However, Adams lost his balance and fell awkwardly. Texans’ Eric Murray cut Adams’ legs out from under him. As a result, Adams appeared to land on his shoulder and head.

filthy release by Davante Adams pic.twitter.com/phM8cBvr4z — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 1, 2024

Breaking down the situation, injury analyst Jeff Mueller explained two major concerns for the Jets WR at this moment. The first concern is a concussion, as he impacted his head on the turf.

According to Mueller, the second concern is a neck injury. He explained that Adams’ head whipped around during the play, which affected his neck.

His analysis goes in line with the independent neurologist, who called for a concussion check. As a result of this, Adams was sent to the locker room for further evaluation after being examined in the sideline medical tent.

The injury is a big blow for the Jets, who acquired Davante in hopes that he could create magic with Rodgers and rescue the team. Before the injury, Adams had accounted for 75 percent of Rodgers’ yardage, but the concern was that Rodgers had only 27 yards at halftime.

With Adams injured and Allen Lazard already out, a lot rested on Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson to handle in the Jets vs. Texans matchup. However, in a piece of good news, the Jets WR cleared the concussion in the fourth quarter, to return to the game.

He made an immediate impact with a touchdown, which was his first this season, as the Jets won the game, 21-13.