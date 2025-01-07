“Davante Adams Did It”: Micah Parsons Makes a Strong Case for Tyreek Hill’s Possible Reunion With Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill recently dropped a bombshell by publicly admitting that he wouldn’t mind leaving the Dolphins after missing the playoffs for the first time in his career. Since the admission, most fans and analysts have criticized the wide receiver for making the statement, as, in their eyes, Tyreek should not have left the Chiefs if silverware and collective success were his priority.

While reunions aren’t rare in the NFL, seeing Tyreek back with Patrick Mahomes might be weird. Especially since he previously rated Tua Tagovailoa over the Chiefs QB after moving to Miami. Even still, in Micah Parsons’ eyes, the Cheetah won’t have any issue returning to where he started his NFL journey.

In the latest episode of The Edge, Parsons clarified that loyalty being an imaginary concept is an open secret in the NFL. Whether it’s the coaching staff routinely abandoning projects after every season for greener pastures or someone like Davante Adams quitting on the Raiders in the middle of this season to move to New York, NFL fans have seen it all. As a result, Parsons argued that people should not make a big deal about Tyreek’s potential move to the Chiefs.

The Cowboys pass rusher argued that with his championship pedigree and ambitious drive, Tyreek is well-equipped to go wherever he chooses.

“We’ve been seeing across the NFL how players are doing this all the time. Davante Adams did it by going to New York and he’s one of the greatest receivers of this game. So honestly, there is no loyalty in this game. There is none with coaches too… they lead for better opportunities all the time. So if Tyreek wants a better opportunity, let him go get a better opportunity.”

That said, Micah acknowledged that Tyreek made a mistake by leaving Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Cowboys superstar understood that the Cheetah’s move to Miami made him one of the highest-paid WRs in the game, he believed Tyreek should have put his greed aside for the opportunity to play with Mahomes.

For Micah, the best way to earn big money in the NFL is by winning the Super Bowl or playing alongside players who elevate you to superstardom. Parsons believed that Patrick Mahomes is one such generational QB for whom players should even consider taking a pay cut to play alongside.

“To be fair, there is a difference between Patrick Mahomes and Tua… leaving the best QB in the NFL and a 3 time Super Bowl winner, it could have definitely been a mistake. I always tell people, all money is good money… I understand Tyreek became one of the highest paid WRs and you always want someone to get their money but it’s just some things in life where I say l’m staying because I got Patrick Mahomes throwing to me.”

Had Tyreek Hill stayed with the Chiefs, he would have had two more Super Bowl rings, bringing his total to three. As Micah rightly noted, money has never been an issue in the league. The NFL is the richest league in the world for a reason. What sets a player apart from his peers are trophies and records that not many can boast of.

Luckily for Tyreek, he can still make amends this offseason. The question is—will the Chiefs take back the Cheetah, who won’t come cheap, while the team has been winning it all with rookies or forgotten veterans?