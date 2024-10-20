Davante Adams Gives a Nod to Taco Bell as He Jets Off to Pittsburgh With Aaron Rodgers and Other Teammates

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is stopped by Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) after a compete pass in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The dreams of the Jets’ fans have finally come to fruition! Aaron Rodgers‘ longtime partner-in-crime with the Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams, has transferred to New York to play a potentially vital role in the team’s redemption arc.

The last time Rodgers-Adams played together was in Green Bay in 2021. They are set to reunite after three years and after a lot of fan demand. The Arcisure Stadium will be the ground where Adams steps foot onto the field, donning a green and white jersey.

Jeff Ulbrich and his team are headed to Pittsburgh to play their seventh game of the season against the Steelers. While boarding his flight to Pittsburgh, Adams was snapped wearing a grey hoodie with the Taco Bell logo in the center of it. The fans found it funny how the wide receiver chose to promote Taco Bell on his first day as a Jet rather than the team’s hoodie:

But why is Adams repping Taco Bell so passionately? Let’s find out.

Adams and his equation with Taco Bell

Adams‘ partnership with the global conglomerate can be traced back to his old Raiders’ home which he has since left after his newest contract with the Jets. His Nevada home specifically boasted of a Taco Bell which was put on the market a short while after the announcement of his transfer was made.

““Imagine waking up to the smell of crunchwraps, every single morning. Welcome to your new dream home, ’cause guess what—you finally do have Taco Bell at home.”

This is what the listing said and didn’t include either the price or the location. Yet, it was quickly deduced that the property was owned by Adams since he appeared in several ads for the franchise this year, where he is making a deal with Taco Bell to install a restaurant in his home.

Unfortunately, that partnership has been cut short now that Adams has jumped ship and decided to transfer out of the Raiders. Moreover, Adams will now hopefully be looking for a new megamansion in New York, seeing as a new chapter in his NFL career has begun.