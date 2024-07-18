Davante Adams “Locked in” With Raiders, But Won’t Say No to “Aaron Rodgers Reunion” if Things Change

Davante Adams has finally put the swirling rumors to rest, making it crystal clear where his loyalties lie. As social media buzzed with speculation about a potential reunion with Aaron Rodgers, Adams took the opportunity to set the record straight. The verdict is out: he’s “locked in” with the Las Vegas Raiders.

During a candid conversation on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Adams addressed the elephant in the room. When asked about the possibility of a trade to the Jets, he kept his response very simple. “If I’m going to be reunited with anybody, it is going to be with Aaron. Or be relocated and be anywhere else, it would be with Aaron.” He stated.

However, Adams didn’t stop there. He voiced the frustration that had built up with the constant media speculation, revealing that none of these stories originated from him.

“I’m actively on the Raiders. What do I look like sitting here talking to other people about being on another team? That’s how I still feel about it right now. I’m locked in with the Raiders and I really feel good about this team.” Adams added.

The rumor mill had even got inside the Raiders’ locker room and some teammates believed Adams was “the driving force” behind the stories. This misconception forced Adams to clear the air with his fellow Raiders, explaining how high-profile players often become the subject of unfounded speculation.

Adams made it very clear that the only scenario where he would consider a move would be if the Raiders no longer wanted him. He is committed to the Silver and Black, but interestingly, there’s an NFL legend who still dreams of seeing Rodgers and Adams reunite on the field.

Randy Moss Wants To See Davante Adams And Aaron Rodgers Together

And that NFL legend is Randy Moss. He recently made discussed the idea of Davante Adams reuniting with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets. During an appearance on Kay Adams’ show, “Up and Adams,” the legendary wide receiver suggested that Adams should consider joining forces with Rodgers to chase that elusive Super Bowl ring.

Moss laid it out plain and simple that if Adams is looking for an exit from Las Vegas and has his sights set on holding the Lombardi Trophy, the Jets could be the perfect landing spot.

“I don’t know if the salary cap can bring a guy like Davante Adams in, but I would love [for that to happen]. … Like I said, if it’s any fit, speaking about a guy like Davante Adams, go back with your quarterback, man. They made some great things happen and it would look good for him with the Jets.” Moss added.

“Go back with YOUR quarterback” Randy Moss on Davante Adams & Aaron Rodgers oooooooohpic.twitter.com/r2ULs44dGL — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 15, 2024

It’s not hard to see why Moss and many others are salivating at the thought of an Adams-Rodgers reunion. During their time together in Green Bay, the duo was nothing short of electric. From 2014 to 2021, they connected on a staggering 628 passes, racking up 7,632 yards and 69 touchdowns.

Their chemistry on the field did not just secure good numbers, but during that time Adams secured six Pro Bowl appearances and two First-Team All-Pro honors, while Rodgers bagged six Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pro nods, and two league MVP awards.

However, for now, given Adams’ recent statements, it looks like that dream needs to go back on the shelf with the dusty books.