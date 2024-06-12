David Bakhtiari Sends Cryptic Message About Injuries in June Amidst Friend Aaron Rodgers’ MIA Situation

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) arrive for the game against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Packers 2018 35

David Bakhtiari, Aaron Rodgers’s great pal and former teammate, defended the latter’s absence through a cryptic message, as the limelight shines on the Jets QB once again. Rodgers missed the first day of the Jets’ mandatory minicamp for some unknown reasons. While he was present for voluntary workouts (OTAs), acting as a leader for the team, his absence during this crucial phase has irked many in the NFL world.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bakhtiari wrote that no real work gets done in June, possibly speaking in favor of his former teammate. Moreover, while teams aren’t winning any games during the off-season, Bakhtiari believes they only have everything to lose because many times players get injured during these practice sessions, which can derail their entire season.

“Friendly reminder that teams don’t win games in June. Teams can only lose games (injuries) during this time,” Bakhtiari tweeted.

While David never mentioned Aaron directly in his tweet, the fans were quick to deduce that his cryptic message was aimed at A-Rod’s recent absence from the minicamp. The majority, however, didn’t appreciate Bakhtiari seemingly supporting something that they saw as inexcusable behavior.

Thus, several took to the comments to share their frustration, with one remarking that if Rodgers doesn’t want to work in June, he might as well go home during the regular season.

Another fan pointed out that preparation during the off-season helps win games in the playoffs, while a few added that, as a self-proclaimed leader, Rodgers should be out there in the trenches, motivating the younger players and setting the tone. See for yourselves:

This is an Aaron Rodgers tweet. pic.twitter.com/nPbY3fKZEh — Immortal (@thebringerx) June 12, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

That’s when you build a locker room though, and if you can’t put your ego aside in June you won’t in September/October when it matters. — Joshua Rasmussen (@Raz_J93) June 12, 2024

A fan quipped,

As a fan, this is wrong. If you don’t win the off-season, might as well not play the regular season. Football games in January are won in June — As a Packers Fan (@FanFacts11) June 12, 2024

Someone commented,

As the leader of the team – wouldn’t you want to set the tone for the season though and show that every day matters? — T (@tgosswein25) June 12, 2024

Another asserted,

Seeing how hard the team is trying to be there the last two years and seeing the chemistry on the field from a viewer perspective last season I think we just have to agree to disagree chemistry matters a lot — kyle #FearTheDeer (@kylwolfenbarger) June 12, 2024

Yet another pointed out:

Sure but a team can lose respect for their hypocritical ‘leader’ in June — Pete (@moonmanisbetter) June 12, 2024

That said, the Jets HC recently described Rodgers’ absence from the minicamp as unexcusable, which created a problem for him that he didn’t foresee. Therefore, Saleh later came out to calm the situation.

Saleh Clears the Air About Rodgers’ Absence

Robert Saleh has been the head coach of the Jets for the past three years. But fans very well know who yields respect and power in that camp. Even at 40, Rodgers is the prized commodity, and his wish is their command. That might be the reason Nathaniel Hackett is still the offensive coordinator for them.

So when Saleh labeled A-Rod’s absence from the camp as unexcused, it opened a can of worms that no one wanted to see in this crucial year. Thus, the Jets head coach has come out to do some damage control by explaining his words.

According to Yahoo Sports, Robert clarified that there are no problems inside the building, especially between him and Aaron. They are all on the same page.

“Aaron and I are on the exact same page,” Saleh said. “There’s no issue between Aaron, or his teammates for that matter. We addressed it yesterday; it’s more of an issue for everyone outside of the building than it is inside. That’s about it.”

A-Rod has a lot to prove this season. Last year didn’t turn out great for the four-time MVP, ending after just four snaps. When the season begins, the star QB can surely set controversies aside and showcase the magic everyone loves him for.