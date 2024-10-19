Days After ESPN Debut, Cam Newton Subtly Tells the Network What is Off-Limits for Him

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows how to stay in the limelight. The former MVP, known for his throws and unique fashion sense, seamlessly transitioned into a content creator after his NFL comeback hopes took a hit. As a result, ESPN recently added Newton as a commentator on ‘First Take’.

Advertisement

As expected, Cam’s TV debut on October 11, 2024, during the HBCU roadshow was well-received. Debating the likes of Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A Smith, the former Panther looked quite comfortable. However, while TV money is definitely good and Newton seems elated to be back in the mainstream, he recently suggested on the ‘Funky Friday’ podcast that he won’t compromise his self-respect just to keep his TV gig intact.

Newton, during an interaction with comedian Corey Holcomb, claimed that being forced to apologize for speaking the truth on TV, just because a certain section of people didn’t like it, is very insulting.

“The most belittling thing in mainstream TV is for you to speak the truth about something and it becomes offensive to somebody else, and it’s the truth. And now, you are forced to apologize,” Cam stated

Newton, although in a very subtle way, made it clear through his statement that he won’t be bullied into apologizing for telling the truth. However, the champion QB went on to explain that there are several parties involved in a broadcast, which inadvertently means that a lot of factors have to be taken care of when someone is on air.

Cam Newton would like to maintain his individuality, without crossing the line

Cam, during the same episode, told Holcomb that it is the producer who tells the person on-screen what to say and what’s hot. In case you “go outside of that and say something that you personally believe, you gonna have to recant that if it hurts the sponsors.”

Cam, through his take, hinted at how he expects ESPN to treat him. While he understands the rules of the game and won’t unnecessarily do anything to break them, he won’t be bullied by the network, even if the paycheck is quite substantial.

The timing of Cam’s comments is what makes this scenario truly interesting. It has been just a week since he officially took the ESPN job and at this juncture, the former QB’s take showcases that he will not let go of his individuality, while respecting the guidelines set in place. It will be interesting to see how this ESPN-Cam Newton relationship unfolds.