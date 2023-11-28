“We’ll See”: Jalen Hurts’ 3 Year Old Interview Forces Fans to Equate Him to the Swagger Young Tiger Woods Exuded in His Interactions

Jalen Hurts’ 2022 season culminated in Super Bowl LVII heartbreak as the Eagles lost to the Chiefs. However, Hurts and the Eagles are reloading for 2023 to put their hands on the ultimate trophy. In addition, an old ESPN interview was dug up showing Hurts’ reaction to losing only four games over the course of four years at the collegiate level.

Jalen Hurts has defied many odds and boasts an impressive record in the NFL, losing only four games in his last 34 starts. A resurfaced “Outside the Lines” Interview which took place before he was drafted, highlighted his collegiate success.

In that interview, the interviewer cautioned Hurts about the challenges in the NFL. Jalen, grinning enigmatically, responded with a nonchalant reply of “We’ll see”, leaving fans in awe of his confidence and swagger.

Hurts exuded confidence in his interview even before getting drafted. He highlighted his competitiveness, leadership, and unique ability to make all the throws. On being asked why he should be drafted, he respnded with his typical swagger, declaring per ESPN College Football: “No other guy in the draft class has the ability that I have.”

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has a notable .389 win percentage when trailing by ten or more points, standing second in the Super Bowl era, just behind Patrick Mahomes. His 8-11 record in such situations left behind the likes of Tom Brady and Joe Montana. Overall, Jalen holds a .727 win percentage in his NFL career, ranking fourth among active QBs with over 150 passes. He truly embodies the same swagger that’ is reminiscent of legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods & Jalen Hurts’ Distaste for Second-Place Finishes

Sustained confidence is often questioned in the realm of rookies. Once a 20-year-old pro debutant in 1996, Tiger Woods evolved into golf’s most dominating force with 82 PGA wins and 15 major wins under his belt. However, his initial encounter with interviewer Curtis Strange reflected the typical rookie treatment.

Tiger Woods showcased confidence when he was having a conversation with Curtis Strange, saying, “Coming second sucks, third is even worse.” Strange, reminded Woods that on tour, second or third isn’t too shabby. Despite Woods’ speaking about his unwavering focus on winning, he was given a piece of advice, “You’ll learn.”

Jalen Hurts and Tiger Woods share a winning mentality that transcends their respective sports. Both entered the big leagues with a determination to make history. Woods ultimately became arguably the greatest golfer in history.

Similarly, Jalen Hurts, with a robust record, expresses aspirations to be among the greatest QBs. Their parallel commitment to winning and resilience in the face of challenges form a common thread in their journeys.