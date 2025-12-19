“It Starts Affecting Your Play”: Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski Share Veteran Advise After Puka Nacua’s Livestream Controversy

After spending the first three years of his NFL career as an absolute professional, it feels like Puka Nacua in the last few days has let it all out. Ever since he appeared on Adin Ross and N3on’s stream, fans have seen a side of Nacua that’s wildly different from his calm and ankle-breaking monstrous persona on the field..

During the stream, Nacua participated in a gesture that was widely identified as an antisemitic trope, something he later said he did not recognize at the time. He also openly criticized NFL officials, calling referees “the worst” and suggesting they make calls just to “get on TV.”

The situation escalated further when it emerged that Nacua had attempted to bring Ross and N3on into the Rams’ practice facility earlier in the week, only to be shut down by the organization. And yes, he also blamed Taylor Swift for the Chiefs’ misery this season.

Unsurprisingly the backlash was swift, with California congressman Eric Swalwell calling Nacua an “a**hole” while asking for an apology. And as the WR’s clips and quotes continued going viral, the Rams and the NFL issued statements condemning hateful conduct.

Then finally, Puka Nacua soon followed with a public apology.

“I unknowingly participated in a gesture that is widely recognized as antisemitic. I sincerely apologize for the harm I’ve caused… I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate,” he wrote.

But even with the apology out, the noise hasn’t disappeared fully, and that’s where two former Patriots greats stepped in with some timely veteran wisdom.

On the latest edition of Dudes on Dudes, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski addressed the situation directly, speaking less like analysts and more like older brothers who’ve seen how fast distractions can snowball in the NFL.

“I gotta talk Puka Nacua here, he’s all over the news. Uncle Jules to Puka: you can’t tell everyone what’s on your mind,” Edelman said.

Gronkowski followed with a sharper warning about the environment Puka Nacua stepped into. “You can’t go on these streams with YouTubers that just represent themselves. There’s no repercussion of what they say because they’re their own boss… just watch out what you say,” he said.

The 4x Super Bowl champion made it clear that the issue wasn’t about banning players from podcasts or livestreams altogether. The concern was about focus and fallout. “I’m not saying don’t go on these streams, but just watch out too, because in the end, it starts affecting your play when you keep making headlines because it’s just a distraction,” the former TE explained.

That said, despite the chaos swirling around him, Puka Nacua last night showed no signs of the controversies affecting him.

Against Seattle on a short week, Nacua delivered a monster performance, hauling in 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. It was one of the most dominant receiving games of the season, reaffirming just how central he is to the Rams’ offense.

Yet even that career night came with an asterisk. After the Rams lost the match thanks to a controversial two point game conversion by the Seahawks, Nacua doubled down on his initial criticism of NFL officials. “Can you say I was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution,” he posted on X, which is now deleted.

And as a result, the attention once again drifted away from Puka Nacua’s performance and back toward the controversy. That’s exactly the cycle Edelman and Gronk were cautioning against.

To Nacua’s credit, he owned his mistake quickly and publicly while talking to the press afterwards. But with all the chaos that’s ensued in the last 72 hours, the Rams would be really hoping that Puka Nacua’s apology from now stands as a line in the sand rather than the start of a longer pattern.

Because as Edelman and Gronk know better than most, talent buys you opportunities in this league. But silence, discipline, and focus are what keep them from slipping away.