“Everybody Apparently On The Hot Seat”: Tyreek Hill Gets Honest About Dolphins’ 1-6 Season

The Miami Dolphins are spiraling. After dropping six of their first seven games this season, the once high-flying team that dominated the AFC just a year ago now looks like a shadow of itself. The losses have piled up, frustration has mounted, and the pressure around the organization is unmistakable.

On Terron Armstead’s podcast, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill offered a candid glimpse into the locker room mood amid Miami’s stunning collapse.

“Man, it’s a tough situation,” Hill said. “You know how it is when you 1-5, man. For sure. Everybody got something to say, you know — everybody apparently on the hot seat. It’s a tough situation, man. Whenever we were winning, things were good. People could say whatever and it just go out the window or whatever.”

The All-Pro receiver acknowledged the scrutiny surrounding the team’s stars and coaching staff, particularly quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel.

Are McDaniel and Tua on the hot seat? At this point, it’s hard to say they aren’t, at least in the court of public opinion. Miami’s offense, once a powerhouse, has sputtered. McDaniel’s creative play-calling has been questioned, and Tagovailoa’s leadership came under fire after his recent comments about teammates.

Still, ownership’s stance seems to be one of cautious patience. Stephen Ross has been a vocal supporter of McDaniel and even extended him earlier this year, signaling that he doesn’t want to make a rash move. But as Ian Rapoport put it, “change is coming to the Dolphins — it’s just a matter of how and when.”

Despite the turmoil, Hill made it clear he’s standing by his quarterback.

“At the end of the day, that should show people that he wants to win,” Hill said. “To some people it’s like, oh you’re airing out dirty laundry, but Tua’s a great leader, man. He’s passionate about Miami. He loves the community and he wants to win games here. Me and him have had these conversations — when I first signed, I told him, ‘Hey bro, we’re gonna win games.’”

Hill went on to recall how Tua once publicly challenged him to earn the trust of his teammates — a moment that, rather than causing resentment, motivated him.

“Whenever he said that about me to the media, like ‘Reek’s got to earn the teammates’ trust,’ that made me better,” Hill added. “Nobody wants to be the odd guy in the locker room. That lit a fire inside me. Like, I gotta come to work every day, show up on time, and prove that I’m still one of the best.”

For Miami, the next few weeks will define the direction of their season, and possibly their franchise. The Dolphins are clinging to faint playoff hopes, but the bigger concern is cultural: can this team rediscover the unity and edge that once made them contenders?