NFL Fans Highlight Dak Prescott’s 9-4 Record After a Group of Girls Chant “Eagles” at Him in the Bahamas

Dak Prescott. Credits: USA TODAY Network

Begrudgingly referred to as “America’s team,” the Dallas Cowboys have done their fans zero favors in recent years as they continue to search for their first playoff win since the 2022 season. Now being forced to endure the same treatment that often befalls his fans, Dak Prescott found himself on the receiving end of an Eagles chant while visiting the Bahamas.

After a group of young fans spotted the Cowboys’ signal caller on the way to a nearby casino, they wasted no time in serenading the nine-year veteran with a Philadelphia classic.

Despite his 9-4 record against the Eagles, Prescott’s 2024 campaign proved to be a stark contrast to the Eagles’ triumphs. Forced to watch his divisional rival enjoy a 14-3 regular season record while managing a 3-5 record prior to a season-ending hamstring injury, the 31-year-old signal caller is far removed from his 2023 glory days.

While Prescott may not have given the heckling fans the reaction that they were hoping for, plenty of fans were willing to offer up their opinions about the interaction on social media. Despite falling short in both of his appearances against the Eagles this past season, some fans highlighted that Prescott’s robust career record against Philadelphia.

Others saw no issue in the girl’s behavior, suggesting that this kind of harmless banter is what makes the NFC East rivalry so great.

Not everyone saw it that way, however. Implying that players shouldn’t have to deal with such antics during their personal time, some argued that Dak should be left to enjoy his vacation.

Nevertheless, it appears that the Eagles’ victory at Super Bowl LIX did little to hamper the over-the-top pride that the Dallas fanbase has become so well known for.

Thankfully for him, dealing with the sport’s most notorious fan base on such a frequent basis has allowed him to develop some rather thick skin. In the midst of recovering from his aforementioned injury, the Cowboys’ quarterback was showered with boos by a hostile Philadelphia crowd.

The only reaction that he has ever provided to fans in such situations was one of laughter, proving the noise to be just that at the end of the day. There is no shortage of bad blood left between the two NFC powerhouses.

With the power struggle between the Cowboys and Eagles routinely featuring major playoff implications for the rest of the conference, it’s unlikely that we see either side back down from the other anytime soon. Marred by a 2-2 head-to-head record throughout the past two regular seasons, the animosity between these two teams is likely to remain so long as there is such a thing as the National Football League.

Nevertheless, Prescott will attempt to successfully return from his injury and guide the Cowboys back towards a winning record in 2025, much to the chagrin of everyone else in the city of Philadelphia.

