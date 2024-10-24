DeAndre Hopkins Injury History: How Many Wounds Has the New Chiefs WR Sustained in His NFL Career?

Numerous injuries have plagued the Chiefs’ offense this season. Despite being unbeaten, they need help in the receiving department. To compensate for the injuries, the defending champions have traded for All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans.

However, DHop’s previous injury record should be a worrying sign for the fans. There is no denying his talents, acknowledging how Hopkins has been one of the best wideouts since 2010 when he’s fit. However, the 5-time Pro Bowler has had his fair share of injuries in his career.

While he had minor injuries since 2013 like any other NFL player, they only started affecting his game time since 2021. As per the Draft Sharks, his first major injury came in 2014 when he tore the ligaments of his right wrist.

Fortunately, he didn’t miss any games that season and had surgery to correct that issue. Hopkins first missed a game in the 2017 season when he injured his left calf, missing the final game of the season.

DHop suffered a Thigh Hamstring sprain, a Grade 1 pedal ankle sprain, a neck injury, and a lower back lumbar sprain in 2020. However, he battled all those injuries and played through them. His Hamstring bothered him once again in 2021. Aggravating that issue made him miss three games following that.

In the same season, he tore his MCL in December against the Rams, missing the rest of the season. Hopkins missed seven games that season. After missing the first six games violating the NFL’s drug policy, he returned in week 7 of the 2022 season.

He flared up his knee in week 16, missing the last two weeks of the season. He suffered a grade 3 MCL tear in his knee during training camp, which caused him to start the season slowly.

Yet, the fact that he passed his physical before joining the Chiefs indicates him being fit. Kansas City would hope he remains healthy, even if that would ultimately make them part with a higher draft pick.

The Chiefs are getting a bargain if Hopkins can remain healthy!

The Chiefs appeared to have no way out but to trade for a wideout, given their long injury list. As they gained DHop into their side, the curious question remains of what they gave up for his presence.

Kansas City is surrendering its next season’s fifth-round draft pick. This could become a 4th round pick if Hopkins gets 60% of the snaps this season and they make it to another Super Bowl. In the deal, the Mahomes-led side is getting a 3-time All-Pro receiver.

Subsequently, it is the Titans who will pay $2.5 million to the receiver. DeAndre Hopkins, who has 173 yards on 15 receptions, will likely play a big role this season for the defending champions, given the absence of Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and others.