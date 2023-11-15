“Dear Lord”: X Goes Crazy as Stephen A Smith Imitates Molly Qerim’s Funny Walk on First Take

In a recent episode of ESPN’s popular sports talk show “First Take,” viewers were treated to an unexpectedly humorous moment. Stephen A. Smith, a renowned analyst known for his passionate and insightful commentary, switched gears to showcase a lighter side of his personality.

The episode quickly gained attention after First Take shared a clip of this segment on social media, featuring Smith humorously imitating co-host Molly Querim’s walk. The clip captioned “Stephen A. Smith says this is how Molly Querim walks. Molly has had enough😂,” shows a lighthearted moment on the First Take set.

In the video, Molly Querim, dressed in an embellished pink top and nude trousers, remains focused on delivering news about Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, Smith, donning a sleek black suit and white shirt, walks around the table, mimicking Querim’s walk with exaggerated hand movements and a catwalk-style step.

Both Smith and Querim are seen laughing throughout the skit. As Querim finishes reading the news, she comments with humor, “See, this is why I am laughing in the one time I messed-up…it was also because of these guys, so America, it’s him.” Smith, returning to his chair, playfully concludes, “I’m just trying to be there for you.”

The post quickly garnered reactions from fans and followers. Comments ranged from amusing to supportive, with one user exclaiming, “Dear Lord,”

and another declaring, “He’s a troll😂.”

A fan even complimented Smith’s physique:

Stephen A. Smith Loves Trolling Molly

This isn’t the first time Smith and Querim have shared a lighthearted moment on the show. Three weeks earlier, Smith playfully exposed Querim for browsing shopping sites during a segment. In this incident, Smith revealed Querim’s laptop screen to the audience, showing an overcoat she was viewing.

This prompted a humorous discussion about fashion and spending habits. Dan Orlovsky, a fellow analyst, joined in, teasing Querim about the price of the outfit. Querim defended her shopping habits, explaining her strategy of remixing outfits to make high-end purchases more economical.

She proudly proclaimed herself “a woman of the people,” highlighting her approach to fashion as both practical and environmentally conscious. Smith’s teasing response and Querim’s witty comeback added a personal touch to the show, endearing them further to their audience.

The interactions on “First Take” really highlight the strong bond and teamwork among the hosts, adding an extra layer of charm to the program that goes beyond traditional sports commentary.