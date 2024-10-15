Prediction: Aaron Rodgers Can’t Recreate Packers’ 22-0 Blowout Against Josh Allen Tonight

Week 6 of the 2024 NFL campaign wraps up tonight when the New York Jets (2-3) host the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Monday Night Football. The winner will move into first place in the AFC East. With a loss, Buffalo would reside in second, but the Jets would fall to third.

Because so much is on the line, the starting quarterbacks for each team are under the spotlight. Neither Aaron Rodgers nor Josh Allen has played his sharpest football recently. Allen and Rodgers have a limited history against one another. They’ve technically faced each other three times, but the third meeting was last year’s season opener, where Rodgers tore his Achilles just four snaps into his Jets tenure. Counting that win, Rodgers is 2-1 versus Allen.

Rodgers’ first victory over Allen came in 2018 when Allen was a rookie. The Green Bay Packers had their way with the Bills that day, trouncing them 22-0. Allen evened their record by defeating Rodgers’ Packers 27-17 in 2022.

Allen has improved leaps and bounds since his rookie year and is in the middle of his prime. Rodgers, in part due to his aforementioned injury, has shown signs of decline. The contrasting points of each signal-caller’s respective career make it unlikely that tonight’s matchup resembles their 2018 affair. But Allen’s struggles versus the Jets – and the NFL’s wacky nature – mean anything could happen.

Josh Allen has been mediocre when playing the New York Jets

In his career, Allen has battled the Jets 11 times. The Bills are 7-4 in those games, but Allen has not played his sharpest football against Buffalo’s in-state division rival. Allen has just 12 touchdown passes versus New York, and has tossed 11 interceptions. He has thrown two or more interceptions in four matchups; the Bills won just one of those contests.

On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers played four full games against Buffalo. By virtue of his “win” in Week 1 last year, he’s 3-2 when playing the Bills, but their defense has his number. Rodgers’ completion percentage against them is a paltry 54.2%. He also has only five touchdown passes and four interceptions in those “five” face-offs.

Despite being the road team, Buffalo is a one-point favorite over New York for tonight’s game. The Jets, fresh off the firing of head coach Robert Saleh, are aiming to prove their doubters wrong and reignite their playoff push with a win. The Bills, meanwhile, are trying to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans as AFC division-leaders.