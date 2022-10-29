Deebo Samuel Injury Update: Will The Wide Receiver Play Against The Rams?

Oct 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers will look to get back on track against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. San Francisco defeated the Rams in the season opener and will look to complete the season sweep of the defending Super Bowl champions.

Deebo Samuel is one player who has done considerably well for the 49ers. Samuel has 32 catches for 387 yards and two touchdowns this season, as well as 24 rushes for 138 yards and another score.

Samuel has played an important role in San Francisco’s last four games against Los Angeles. He had at least 95 yards receiving in each of those games and has 26 receptions for 440 yards and two touchdowns in that span.

Deebo Samuel has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2020

Sameul injured his hamstring in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Chiefs, but the injury isn’t expected to keep him out for long.

Deebo Sameul Injury Report

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out of the game, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan during his press conference on Friday.

According to the team’s injury report, Samuel was unable to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Shanahan stated that the decision to keep Samuel out of the game was not made as a precaution with the team’s Week 9 bye approaching. He stated that Samuel was simply not prepared to play.

“He’s not ready to go,” Shanahan said. “The fact that he had a chance suggests that he’ll be fine with the week off and ready for the next game.”

49ers WR Deebo Samuel has been ruled out of Sunday’s game vs. the Rams due to a hamstring injury, per @AdamSchefter #49ers #deebosamuel #NFL pic.twitter.com/WjsFylB4nM — Stadium Live (@StadiumLiveApp) October 28, 2022

Although it is a weak 8 and the 49ers desperately need Deebo, the coach indicated that they will not take the risk of forcing him to play without being fully fit. The team asserted that they can wait for Deebo to get fit, which should take no more than a week. Moreover, it appears that San Francisco can rely less on Samuel now that Christian McCaffrey is in the building,

In the short term, Samuel will be missed in any game he fails to play. However, keeping the long run in mind, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the 49ers are making the right call by resting him.

