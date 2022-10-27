NFL Trade Rumors Buffalo Bills: Bobby Hart to Zack Moss, Players Bills Might Look To Trade Before Deadline

Aug 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the Buffalo Bills are having a good season, they might look for some trade options before the deadline.

During the first half of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have surely emerged as Super Bowl contenders. They will almost certainly look to add talent in the coming weeks, either through trade or free agency.

Despite dealing with a variety of injuries from the start, the team is in a great position after a 5-1 start to the season. Although the Buffalo Bills were not looking for anyone other than Christian McCaffery, if general manager Brandon Beane does bring in a player or two, the team will almost certainly have to make a counter-move.

While you were sleeping, the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers. The dynamic back may not have landed in Buffalo, but the trade was still great news for the #Bills. Here’s why. https://t.co/XoGlRYdJJJ — Buffalo Bills News (@billsupdates) October 21, 2022

This could imply that a player is released to make room on the 53-man roster. Another option is to trade these players and receive something in return, as released players will generate interest throughout the league.

4 Buffalo Bills players who could be traded before the deadline

Before the Carolina Panthers traded All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the Buffalo Bills considered trading for him.

Bobby Hart

Bobby Hart is a veteran offensive lineman who can play all five positions on the line. He’s been released and re-signed by Buffalo several times in recent years. This summer he seemed to find a home at guard, where he performed admirably during the preseason.

Isaiah Hodgins

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins was another player who impressed during the preseason. However, due to the depth at the position, he would start the season on the practice squad before making his way to the active roster after the Bills suffered a number of injuries at the position.

Antonio Gibson? Albert O? An OL & safety with experience playing under #Bills coaches? Here are some options for Buffalo to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. https://t.co/2YeHJzlFxc #BillsMafia — Buffalo Bills News (@billsupdates) October 22, 2022

Zack Moss

Zack Moss was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft after a promising rookie season. An ankle injury suffered at the end of his rookie season was thought to have lingered into last season, but he would be able to recover this season

A.J. Epenesa

The final player is one that the Buffalo Bills are unlikely to actively pursue, but if contacted, they would most likely listen to the offer. A.J. Epenesa, a defensive end, who got the season started with 1.5 sacks against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 might be traded to an interested buyer by the Bills if a lucrative deal is offered.

