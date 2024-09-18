Deebo Samuel Didn’t Bother Brandon Aiyuk With Needless Advice During Extension Talks — Got to Work Out on His Own

The Brandon Aiyuk trade came to a conclusion when the 49ers decided to loosen their purse strings, giving their star wideout a massive 4-year $120 million deal. Brandon will earn $76 million in guaranteed money from his deal. Since the Niners have delayed quite a few contract extensions, it’s not surprising that Deebo Samuel, who was in the same boat as his fellow receiver two years ago, remained sympathetic to Brandon’s cause.

Aiyuk joined Deebo for the inaugural episode of his “Cleats and Convos” podcast, guiding the listeners through the contract process. During their riveting conversation, Deebo was asked if he offered guidance to his partner in crime. He revealed that he offered nothing more than words of encouragement as he knew Aiyuk had to “work things out on his own.”

” I just kind of told him like you know at the end of the day, it’s going to work out whichever way you want it to work out. I wasn’t going to dig too much into it because when I was going through it, I ain’t want to be bothered by nobody either,” Deebo said.

Deebo asserted that he wouldn’t have liked it if someone had stuck his nose in his matter as one goes through a lot of mood swings, anxiety and pressure during contract talks.

As far as Aiyuk’s extension is concerned, although things were always bound to work out, fans didn’t know that. Moreover, all the social media chatter around the extension didn’t cast Aiyuk in the best light.

Brandon Aiyuk reflects on the business and emotional sides of football

During the same podcast, the host asked Aiyuk if the fans don’t understand the business aspect of football. The WR had a diplomatic response to the query. He replied that while he had to focus on the business at hand, emotions do play a role in making football interesting and fun.

“I think it’s just a little bit of both. Just finding that fine line. But I think that’s part of it. That’s what makes it fun, that’s what makes football what it is.“

The star receiver feels at home with the 49ers and believes that the people in the building are his family, with whom he has grown for the past four years. However, since his return, Aiyuk has struggled to get up and running. He looks a bit rusty, dropping passes. In two games, he has just six receptions for 71 yards and no touchdowns. However, he is likely improve as the season progresses.