Eagles Players Hit by Viral Fever? Medical Staff Doing Everything “Physically Possible” Before the Chiefs Game

After an illness-related report about Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher, Jalen Carter, made its rounds in the news, starting tackle Lane Johnson has now informed members of the media that “four or five” members of the roster are battling some form of sickness.

While this put the status of Carter, among others, in doubt, NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark has updated his initial report. According to Clark, his conversation with Eagles defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, proved to be a positive one.

Vic Fangio told me he believes Jalen Carter will be 100% by Sunday. https://t.co/v6SPHalbub — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 6, 2025

When attempting to interview Eagles linebacker, Nolan Smith, the Philadelphia Tribune’s O.J. Spivy was turned down.

I was going to interview Nolan Smith in the locker room on Saturday. However, he was wearing a mask and simply said, “You don’t want what I have.” https://t.co/10u1AJzCTf — O.J. Spivey (@OJPhilly) February 6, 2025

With the mystery illness proving to be more and more of a legitimate story with each revelation, concern amongst fans and bettors alike is beginning to grow.

While it should be noted that the Eagles’ medical staff will be doing everything possible to ensure that their players are at 100% come Super Bowl Sunday, this assurance was not enough to prevent the shifting of public perception.

Just after midnight on February 5th, the spread for Sunday’s contest had completely flipped. After opening as +1.5 underdogs, Philadelphia was being listed as -0.5-point favorites. Following Thursday’s news cycle, Kansas City is now back to being listed as -1.5-point favorites.

A closer look at Philadelphia’s Injury Report

Overall, there are 11 names currently featured on the Eagles’ latest injury report. Carter was the only player officially listed as having any sort of illness, with the aforementioned Smith being absent from the report.

More intriguingly, however, is the status of WR DeVonta Smith. The last time he was listed with a hamstring injury was prior to the Eagles’ contest against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14. Having battled the injury throughout this year’s playoffs, he’s now back on the list as a limited participant with the same designation, possibly suggesting a reaggravation.

Fans should also feel encouraged to see that both Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson were able to log full practices. Veteran DE and former Super Bowl champion, Brandon Graham, who tore his triceps during a Week 12 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, continues to be listed as a limited participant as he continues to push for a return in the championship game.

Kenneth Gainwell, the team’s clear-cut RB2 behind Saquon Barkley, remains in concussion protocol at this time. Despite being a full participant, in addition to giving completely coherent responses during his interviews on Opening Night, he is still pending approval from a team of doctors.

The reality is that no team is ever 100% healthy heading into the Super Bowl. The road to the Lombardi trophy requires just as much luck as it does skill and determination. There’s no denying that Philadelphia has the grit to pull off an upset on Sunday, but they’ll have to hope for the best in regard to player health and safety. The Eagles will have three more days to get healthy before facing off against Patrick Mahomes and co. on the gridiron’s grandest stage.