Jonathan Owens Reacts as Simone Biles Shines at the Paris Olympics: “Killing it Baby”

The way Jonathan Owens supports Simone Biles is truly inspirational. Biles has made a stunning comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite dealing with a calf injury in the qualifying round, she has reached the all-around final. One of the best performances was her swift Yurchenko vault aka Biles II, which left the audience spellbound and made the US beam with pride.

Advertisement

Following her performance, Biles took to Instagram to share a few snaps from the event, while the caption read,



“Grateful to be doing what I love.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

To which, her husband and Chicago Bears’ Jonathan Owens replied,

“Killing it baby.”

Simone Biles is on fire and Jonathan Owens is one proud hubby! The Chicago Bears safety is cheering on his superstar wife as she makes a stellar comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/BPKHcDUSjq — Sports Storm (@SportsStorm2024) July 30, 2024

An athlete himself, Owens gets the commitment, effort, and mental fortitude needed to succeed at the highest level like the Olympics. He is extremely proud of his wife’s milestones and wants nothing more than to see her shine and bring glory to the United States.



Biles became a global sensation after winning four gold medals at the Rio Olympics when she was just 19. However, despite her early achievements, she chose to prioritize her mental well-being during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and withdrew from the event, citing a case of the “twisties.”

Having said that, before tying the knot with Owens, Biles was in a relationship with fellow gymnast, Stacey Ervin Jr. for three years. The ex-couple called it quits a year before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. While the details of their separation are not clear, Biles did touch upon some in an interview with Vogue. As per the elite gymnast, the disruptions caused by COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns had an impact on her romance with Ervin Jr.

Since then Biles has moved on and is happily married to Jonathan Owens. The pair tied the knot in April 2023 after meeting each other on a dating app.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Meanwhile, fans of the couple will be delighted to know that the Chicago Bears have given Owens a few days off, allowing him to fly to Paris and support his wife.



Owens Gets Green Light to Watch Wifey Biles’ Olympic Performance in Paris

Jonathan Owens is currently, in the middle of preseason training with the Chicago Bears as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season. Despite the training schedule, Owens believed it was essential to show his support for Biles at the Olympics, which is a quadrennial event.

As reported by People Magazine, Owens is planning to fly to Paris on Monday, July 29, and will have the chance to witness Biles compete for a team medal as well as an all-around medal.



“I can’t wait to be able to support her. It’s the person you love most, man, and you see them out there in a position where someone could get hurt and you care. I’m just holding my breath,” said the Bears safety.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old will return to Chicago on August 3, which means he will miss Biles’ event finals for vault, balance beam, and floor exercise. However, the effort he put in to support his wife will comfort the naysayers, who had previously criticized the safety for calling himself the “Catch” in his marriage with Biles.