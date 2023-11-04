Travis Kelce’s Endearing Gesture When Asked if He Was “In Love With” Taylor Swift Sets the Internet Ablaze

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s romantic relationship has sparked curiosity amongst NFL fans and Swifties alike. Especially ever since the ‘Love Story’ singer was spotted enthusiastically supporting Kelce at several Chiefs games, and the two were seen leaving together in a car as Swift sported her latest album 1989-themed outfit. This drifts from Taylor Swift‘s usual relationships with musicians and actors.

The star TE, however, is still maintaining a veil of secrecy around his current romantic involvement with the Grammy Award winner. So much so, that even during a media interaction in Frankfurt, Germany, before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins, Kelce remained tight-lipped when asked if Swift would attend the game.

Later, he even explained the ‘why and how’ behind it. Chiefs TE believes that publicizing Swift’s presence affects betting odds and his game performance. Nonetheless, when asked about their relationship, he couldn’t help but happily mention how he had seen her recently. He even got caught in ‘a gesture’ that fans couldn’t help but be in awe of when asked if he was in love during the same interview.

Travis Kelce Can’t Help Grinning While Talking About Taylor

The cute Travis Kelce clip has set the internet ablaze. In the said clip, Kelce replied to the reporters with a grin, remarking, “The latest status is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there.” However, the said reporter, who was adamant about getting something on the #tayvodooo, didn’t let Chiefs TE dodge even the second part of her question. She quickly spoke, “And the second question was…are you in love?”

To this, Kelce, who, mind you, was smiling throughout the ‘Taylor talk,’ still smiling, replied, “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.” But it was his huge smile that couldn’t hide what was really going on between the two. It seems like love is in the air, and Swifties and Chiefdom alike would have something to celebrate in common.

Swift has been seen at Kelce’s games, and it was noted that his performance significantly improves when she’s present, with more than double the receiving yards per game. Despite this public attention, Kelce is determined to shield his romantic connection with the pop star from the media spotlight.