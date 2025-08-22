Amid QB Battle with Jaxson Dart, “Deep Thrower” Russell Wilson Draws Aaron Rodgers Comparison

The New York Giants took plenty of heat for passing on Shedeur Sanders and trading up to draft Jaxson Dart. Many doubted whether the Ole Miss alum had what it takes to succeed in the NFL, especially under the bright lights of New York. But early signs suggest Dart may be silencing some of those critics.

Advertisement

Through three preseason games, Dart has logged significant snaps and produced solid results: 372 passing yards, three touchdowns, 32 completions on 47 attempts, and no interceptions.

And while the stats look good, the film is even better. Dart has shown poise in the pocket, but he’s also been willing to extend plays with his legs when protection breaks down. He’s flashed versatility as a passer, making quick, accurate throws in short-yardage situations while also demonstrating the arm strength to attack downfield.

For now, the Giants plan to keep him on the bench, naming veteran Russell Wilson the starter for 2025. Still, Dart’s preseason performances have sparked early chatter about whether he could push for the QB1 spot sooner than expected.

Wilson, meanwhile, has had a quieter preseason. He saw limited action but still gave fans a reminder of his signature talent, his famous “moonball.” Though he no longer unleashes it with the same frequency as in his Seattle prime, Wilson connected on one in the preseason, and it was a beauty.

As Rich Eisen put it, Wilson remains, “one of the best deep throwers I’ve ever seen.” Eisen compared Wilson’s moonball to those of Aaron Rodgers, praising the way Russ drops the pass perfectly into his receiver’s hands. Even if he’s not the same player he once was, Wilson’s deep ball still carries shades of the brilliance that once made him one of the most feared quarterbacks in the league.

” Russ made one of the classic Russ, rainbow, beautiful throws. Russell Wilson is truly one of the best deep throwers I’ve ever seen. You’ve got to give it up for him there. And when it lands in the hands of his receiver, like it’s a pillow. Him and Rodgers are two of the best deep throwers I’ve ever seen in 22 years that I’ve been with the NFL Network. Unreal.”

Despite Dart’s strong preseason and Wilson’s deep ball now being more of a rarity, Rich Eisen still favors Russell Wilson as the Giants’ Week 1 starter. He isn’t alone, as Shannon Sharpe also believes the Super Bowl winner should open the season as QB1.

That said, Sharpe sees Jaxson Dart firmly establishing himself as QB2, which would likely push Jameis Winston down to QB3 and potentially out of New York altogether.

” I do see the scenario where Jaxson Dart starts the season as the number 2 QB. Russ is going to be the day one starter, and then you have a rookie as a backup. Do you really keep a veteran as the third guy? That’s what I’m asking,” Shannon added.

Russell Wilson will likely open the season as the Giants’ starter, especially given the toughness of their schedule. But even with him under center, wins could be hard to come by. That raises the possibility that, midway through the season, Brian Daboll might turn to Jaxson Dart, not because the rookie is fully ready, but out of desperation to save his job. In that scenario, the Ole Miss alum could get a few starts under his belt.

Still, the smarter move for the franchise would be to keep Dart on the bench and allow him to develop at his own pace. The Giants aren’t competing for a Super Bowl anytime soon, and rushing a young quarterback onto the field before he’s ready risks stunting his growth. Sometimes patience, not panic, is the best investment in a team’s future.